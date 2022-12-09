Ready Set Food update: What happened to Mark Cuban-invested company after Shark Tank?

Shark Tank season 14 will see the return of Ready Set Food in the upcoming episode of the series. The company appeared on the show in season 11, intending to acquire $350,000 for 7% equity. Entrepreneurs Daniel, Dr. Katie, and Dr. Andy created the company to help eradicate common allergies in children.

They were able to get Mark Cuban on their side. However, his deal came with a non-negotiable condition: for each subscription they sold, they would give one away to a low-income family, free of cost. Following this, the Sharks and the entrepreneurs finally signed a deal at $350,00 with 10% equity and no advisory share.

Tune in on December 9 at 8 pm ET to see what the company has been up to since the last time they were on Shark Tank.

What has Ready Set Food been up to since they signed a deal on Shark Tank

Since their time on Shark Tank, Ready Set Food has added a nine-food option for children in the form of pureed food. The allergens included in this option are peanuts, eggs, milk, cashew, almond, walnut, sesame, soy, and wheat. Their list of products further consisted of options for lactose-intolerant children as well as those who are allergic to eggs. However, the options are limited for helping toddlers with peanut allergies.

In 2021, PRN Newswire reported that the Shark Tank company had raised $3.5 million and had a new investor on board, Edward-Elmhurst Health. Along with the new investor, Danone Manifesto Ventures and Mark Cuban were also part of the 2021 funding round.

Mel Cohen, managing director of Edward-Elmhurst Health Venture Capital, stated at the time that allergies can have devastating effects on families. She suther said:

"As a healthcare provider, we see the need for support and education regarding food allergies as paramount. We are seeing allergies reach their highest levels yet nationwide, especially among children and we see the devastating downstream effects that severe allergies can have on families in our communities."

At the time, Shark Mark Cuban stated that he was proud to increase his investment in the company so that they can continue fighting important food allergies. Mark’s child has a severe peanut allergy and he has seen firsthand how harmful the allergies can be. He added:

"Ready, Set, Food! provides an easy answer to the challenge of early allergy introduction and we'll continue to be sure all parents have the access and the ability to protect their children from food allergies."

While a six-month supply costs $29 per month with six monthly payments, a one-month supply costs $47. Parents can also purchase the company’s products through Amazon, Best Buy Baby, Meijer, Target, and Walmart.

Additionally, the products are available on their website where consumers can purchase the plans separately or as a complete system. Educational resources are also available for parents to be more aware of the product before they buy it.

As reported by Shark Tank’s blog, the company currently has over 25,000 regular users and earns around $3.5 million in annual revenue.

The company is set to appear on Shark Tank season 14 episode 9 to tell viewers more about what they’ve been up to. Tune in on December 9 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

