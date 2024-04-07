Real Housewives alum Lauri Peterson's son, Joshua-Michael Waring, passes away at 35

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Lauri Peterson, confirmed the death of her son, Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring, aged 35, via an Instagram post.

Joshua passed away on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. In her heartbreaking tribute on April 6, the Real Housewives star wrote:

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday. No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fibre in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

The cause of Joshua Waring’s death was not undisclosed at the time of publishing this article.

Real Housewives alum Lauri Peterson mourns son’s death

In a lengthy Instagram post, Lauri Peterson reflected on the precious memories of her son’s childhood days. According to the reality star, Joshua was known for his intellectual antics, humour, and prankster capabilities among his friends and family members. He had a passion for athleticism and often indulged in activities like snowboarding and hiking.

The Real Housewives alum also noted that Joshua maintained his optimism while manoeuvring through the hardships of adult life. She pointed out in the tribute that her son chose a humble lifestyle, continuing to "love his family" and being "kind to others." Lauri further explained that Joshua took immense pride in being a father to his daughter, Kennedy. She wrote:

“He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years."

The reality star shared the heartbreaking message with a catalogue of Joshua's photographs from various phases of his life - his childhood, wedding and the birth of his daughter. In one of the photos, young Joshua was seen in sportswear, probably playing Hockey. In another snippet, he was cradling his baby daughter.

Lauri also opened up about Joshua’s battle with substance abuse. But she was "grateful" for those who continued to send words of encouragement to her family. According to the Los Angeles Times, Joshua was taken into custody in 2022, where he reportedly pleaded guilty on account of drug charges and was imprisoned for two years.

In her Instagram post, Real Housewives star also expressed that living life while dealing with substance abuse was tough for Joshua. She added:

"I am witness to many Angels on earth. Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life.”

Lauri concluded her note by stating she will forever be his "Mama Bear & Mama Dukes."

"My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom. Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring 12/20/88-3/31/24,” Lauri Peterson signed off.

In the comment section of Lauri Peterson’s post, Watch What Happens Live fame Andy Cohen and other Real Housewives stars including Gretchen Rossi, Jo De La Rosa, Eileen Davidson, and Tamra Judge offered condolences to the grieving mother.