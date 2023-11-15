Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) season 15: Everything we know so far

During season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), an entirely new cast was introduced, including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. During the announcement that the show would come back with a whole new cast, it made quite the headlines.

Some fans opposed the decision, while others supported it. Season 14 concluded on October 9, along with its reunion, which was well received by fans. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in July 2023, Real Housewives of New York City executive producer Andy shared the following about the cast and how they made the right choice,

“What makes it the right group of women is they’re a cohesive group. They’re funny, they’re fun, they’re aspirational, they’re fashionable. They live their lives. They’re opening up their lives in front of the camera."

The statement continues,

"They’re all dynamic. They’re professionals. They, I think, represent a different New York than we’ve seen before. They are diverse. They live all over the city and it feels fresh and very vibrant.”

While season 14 of the show RHONY was a hit, talk about season 15 has already begun, and according to Hollywood Life, filming will start at the end of this year, and the show will release the new season by mid-2024. As Season 14 released its first episode on July 16, 2023, fans can expect the upcoming season to release around June or July 2024.

Furthermore, it is expected that the upcoming season will feature the entire cast that appeared in season 14 of the show. The show has released no confirmed cast list, and no cast members have spoken out about leaving the show.

Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) season 15: Andy Cohen's thoughts

Although there hasn't been a confirmed cast list yet, Cohen shared the following at his appearance on 2023 BravoCon about season 14 and the upcoming season,

“I think it all worked. It’s so hard to launch a new show with six new women and I think we did it. I think we did a great job. What I’m most excited about is that there’s so much momentum going into another season of the show, and they’re all a real cohesive group and we have something that you can’t make up and I’m really excited about it.”

Also, Cohen speaks about Jenna Lyons and whether she will return to the show RHONY in the next season,

“I am confident that I want her to return and I hope she does.”

The reason why Jenna's comeback for RHONY season 15 is in big question because before this, according to reports by Deadline, during one of her appearances on Watch What Happens Live, Jenna did not explicitly state she was leaving the show, but she did look frustrated after season 14.

In response to Andy Cohen's question about what her "thorn" was during her time on the show, Jenna said, “I mean, the whole show.”

Regarding a release date, the show RHONY has not yet confirmed the season 15 release date. However, fans can expect the season 15 release around July 2024 if the show follows its format. Additionally, fans can watch all episodes of Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) season 14 on Bravo.