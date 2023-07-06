“Something to be respected and cherished”: RHOBH alum Bethenny Frankel defends Kyle Richards and Mauricio amidst separation rumors

Recently, the rumor of Kyle Richards and Mauricio's separation created quite a bit of buzz on social media. While the speculation is devastating, Bethenny Frankel offered a different perspective on the breakup. Mauricio and Kyle Richards should be proud of their long-lasting marriage, according to the actress' Tik Tok post earlier this week.

Bethenny Frankel also mentioned how she is on Kyle Richards and Mauricio's side, and that they should cherish their marriage that has lasted for three decades. She also addressed the rumor about Richards being in a relationship with Morgan Wade, saying "Just break it down to something scandalous is really cheap."

“Kyle and Mauricio have been together three decades. They have had a remarkable relationship, a partnership, a family. What an accomplishment to be together for that long regardless of what they decide to do with their lives now. It’s honestly so admirable and something to be respected and cherished that a couple would be together for three decades.”

Moreover, Bethenny Frankel mentioned the following:

“I’m Team Kyle and Mauricio together, apart and happy or whatever they choose to do with their beautiful family. Relationships are hard in any situation, not to mention the entertainment industry [and] not to mention the jaded town of Beverly Hills.”

Are Kyle Richards and Mauricio ending their marriage?

According to a report by People magazine on Monday, the couple has decided to separate. It was in 1994 that the two met and started dating, and in 1996 they decided to take it one step further and get married. Now, after nearly 27 years of marriage, they have decided to take a divorce. A source mentioned the following to People:

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The couple has three children together, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Moreover, Kyle Richards has one more daughter, Farrah Brittany, with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with who she got divorced back in 1992. As well as this, Kyle posted on Instagram pointing out the rumor as "untrue" and that there is not a single "wrongdoing" from either party.

Furthermore, Kyle Richards asked her viewers not to make any false statements regarding their marriage. In a post on Instagram, she wrote:

“In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Aside from that, the couple recently celebrated the Fourth of July with their family. Mauricio took to social media and shared pictures of his family and a caption, in which he noted:

"Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :)”

While the People magazine report mentions the couple has decided to separate, no confirmation has yet been made from Kyle Richards and Mauricio's end.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 is set to launch on July 16, 2023, on Bravo. The cast members this time around include Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. Fans can also watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes