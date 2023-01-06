Reba McEntire's The Hammer cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller film, Reba McEntire's The Hammer, will air on the channel on Saturday, January 6, 2023. The film tells the story of a charismatic lawyer who's appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada after the former judge passes away. Check out Lifetime's official synopsis of the movie:

''Kim Wheeler (Reba McEntire) is an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America.''

The description further reads:

''After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno — a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen.''

It concludes:

''With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice, that quickly earns her the nickname “The Hammer.” As the investigation of the former judge’s death heats up, Kim’s sister Kris (Melissa Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served.''

The movie stars Reba McEntire in the lead role, with various others playing key supporting roles. It is directed by Jeff Beesley.

Reba McEntire's The Hammer cast: Meet the actors in Lifetime's new thriller film

1) Reba McEntire as Kim Wheeler

Reba McEntire portrays the role of protagonist Kimberley Wheeler in the new Lifetime thriller movie. Wheeler is known to be a brilliant, highly competent lawyer who's been forced to deal with several challenges after being appointed judge. McEntire displays the raw charisma and charm that defines her character in the film's trailer.

Apart from The Hammer, iconic country singer Reba McEntire has appeared in quite a few films and shows like Big Sky, Christmas in Tune, and Young Sheldon, to name a few.

2) Melissa Peterman as Kris

Melissa Peterman stars as Kris in Reba McEntire's The Hammer. Kris is Kimberley's sister, who becomes a murder suspect. Peterman looks in fine form in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a compelling performance in the movie.

Melissa Peterman's other notable acting credits include A Gingerbread Romance, Young Sheldon, Here Comes the Boom, and many more.

3) Rex Linn as Bart Crawford

Actor Rex Linn essays the character of Bart Crawford in Reba McEntire's The Hammer. He plays an enigmatic cowboy in the film. More details about his character are currently being kept under wraps, but he's reportedly set to play a pivotal role in the story.

Apart from Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, and Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire's The Hammer features many more actors in supporting/minor roles, including:

Kay Shioma Metchie as Vicky

Aaron Paul Stewart as Langdon Marshall

Vanesa Tomasino as Melba Long

Toby Marks as Angel

Matty Finochio as Ellis Dinkins

The trailer for Reba McEntire's The Hammer has a mysterious quality that fans of the thriller genre would love. McEntire is, without a doubt, one of the film's biggest highlights, as she dominates it with her commanding screen presence and acting chops. Fans can expect an engrossing murder mystery drama.

Don't forget to catch Reba McEntire's The Hammer on Lifetime on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

