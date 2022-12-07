Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

American legendary rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the North American and European legs of their 2023 tour, which will kick off next year in March. The band previously revealed the dates for their Australian tour, which will feature American rapper Post Malone.

The North American leg of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ tour will feature support from two artists. These artists include American rock bands The Strokes, the Mars Volta, singers St. Vincent, Thundercat, and City and Colour.

Meanwhile, the European leg of the tour will feature support from singer Iggy Pop and American hip-hop band The Roots. Also backing the Peppers on some dates will be singer-songwriter King Princess.

Tickets for all Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates will be available from December 9 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster. An artist presale will commence on December 6 at 12.00 pm PST.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour Dates

January 14 -- Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

January 21 -- Auckland, New Zealand - Mt. Smart Stadium &

January 26 -- Dunedin, New Zealand - Forsyth Barr Stadium &

January 29 -- Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium &

February 02 -- Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium &

February 04 -- Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium &

February 07 -- Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium &

February 09 -- Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium &

February 12 -- Perth, Australia - Optus Stadium &

February 16 -- Singapore, Singapore - Singapore National Stadium

February 19 -- Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

February 21 -- Osaka, Japan - Osaka Jo Hall

March 18-19 -- Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol (Vive Latino Festival)

March 29 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place *~

April 01 -- Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium #~

April 06 -- Fargo, ND - Fargodome ^~

April 08 -- Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium ^~

April 14 -- Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome ^~

May 12 -- San Diego, CA - Snap Dragon Stadium >+

May 14 -- Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium ^+

May 17 -- San Antonio, TX - Alamodome ^+

May 19 -- Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

May 25 -- Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park ^+

June 18 -- Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop

June 21 -- Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy <

June 24 -- Odense, Denmark - Tinderbox

June 26 -- Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände <

June 30 -- Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 02 -- Milan, Italy - I-Days

July 06 -- Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive

July 08 -- Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool

July 11 -- Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium <~

July 14 -- Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

July 17 -- Carhaix, France - Les Vieilles Charrues

July 21 -- London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

July 23 -- Glasgow, Scotland - Hampden Park %~

& with Post Malone

^ with The Strokes

< with Iggy Pop

% with The Roots

# with St. Vincent

> with The Mars Volta

* with City and Colour

+ with Thundercat

~ with King Princess

Red Hot Chili Peppers released two new albums this year

Red Hot Chili Peppers is a multi-Grammy award-winning band that released two new albums this year including Unlimited Love, which was released in April. This album marked the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band in 2019, a decade after he left in 2009.

Speaking about the album, Anthony Kiedis, the lead vocalist, told NME:

“I really didn’t want to tell the same old story that we’ve been hearing for the last 50 years in rock music. I liked reaching out in 10,000 directions and seeing what was out there. We weren’t limiting ourselves but trying to tap into something that is honest and emotional. Hopefully we’ve said something that hasn’t been said before, or at least said it in a way that hasn’t.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers also released a second studio album titled Return of the Dream Canteen, which was released earlier in October this year and was loved by many.

