Red, White & Royal Blue 2: Everything we know so far

Red, White & Royal Blue was one of the most popular romantic comedy films of 2023 when it premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Based on a 2019 novel by American author Casey McQuiston, the film adaptation took the LGBTQ+ love story to a wider audience, garnering mass appeal.

The adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video centers on Nicholas Galitzine's Henry, Prince of England, and Taylor Zakhar Perez's Alex Claremont-Diaz, who happens to be the son of Uma Thurman, the first female president of the United States.

The film was an immediate hit upon its premiere, ranking among Prime Video's most-watched movies for several weeks, and going viral in the process. Due to the film's success, fans have been demanding a sequel. Author Casey McQuinston recently shared her thoughts about a possible sequel to the film.

Does Red, White & Royal Blue 2 have a release date yet?

There has been no confirmation about a possible release date for the sequel to the popular LGBTQ+ romantic film from 2023. In an interview with Out magazine, author Casey McQuinston teased about the possibility of a sequel to the film.

When asked about a possible follow-up to the film, she said:

"I mean, like, of course, I would love to. I don’t think I’m allowed to say anything more than that at this point.”

She further hinted at a sequel to the film when she said:

"I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love a chance to explore one of them some day. I would be surprised if you’ve seen the last of Alex and Henry.”

As of now, the author is coy about a sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue. Although her comments strongly hint at a sequel, there is no official confirmation or announcement about one.

How many books does Red, White & Royal Blue have?

The 2023 film was adapted from the only book about Henry and Alex written by Casey McQuinston. Red, White & Royal Blue was first published in 2019 by St Martin's Griffin.

The novel received a lot of critical acclaim for its portrayal of queer love. The novel also handles the challenges of unconventional romance while being in the public eye with poise.

While McQuiston stressed the possibility of more stories set in the same universe, she disclosed in a 2019 interview with Hello! Magazine that there were no current plans for another book centered on Alex and Henry.

Do Alex and Henry get married in Red, White& Royal Blue?

The conclusion of the 2023 film saw Alex and Henry's private emails leaked to the public. This causes the couple to defend their relationship and come out publicly. The story ends with the both of them leaving for Alex's childhood home, hopeful about the future. However, they do not get married in the events of the film.

Apart from the first book, McQuiston has published a limited edition hardcover with an additional chapter written from Henry's point of view. A preview of Alex and Henry's future is provided in this chapter, which includes information about their impending engagement and move to Texas, among other exciting things. In an additional chapter of the book, Alex and Henry marry in Austin, Texas, and settle down in a quiet setting.

Red, White & Royal Blue is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE