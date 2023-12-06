Reebok x Eames Office fall winter collection 2023: Everything we know so far

Reebok x Eames Office Fall Winter Collection 2023 marks a significant moment in the fashion and design industries. This collaboration has been a voyage of combining disparate worlds, bringing together the English-born, Massachusetts-based sportswear company Reebok with the American design studio Eames Office.

Spearheaded by Leo Gamboa, this partnership has been a beacon of innovation since October 2021.

The duo's collaboration has celebrated the fusion of design and sportswear, blending Reebok's iconic style with Eames Office's legacy in design.

The products from this partnership have been a tribute to both brands' rich histories, infusing Reebok's classic styles with Eames Office's unique aesthetic. Each item in this collection tells a story of heritage, creativity, and forward-thinking design.

The highly anticipated Reebok x Eames Office Fall Winter Collection 2023 is set to release on December 11. The collection, which includes the Instapump Fury, Classic Nylon, and Beatnik Sandal silhouettes, will be available on reebok.com and at select stockists.

Prices range from $130 to $200, making these one-of-a-kind pieces affordable to fashion and footwear fans alike.

Reebok x Eames Office fall winter Collection 2023 (Image via SBD)

The Reebok x Eames Office Fall Winter Collection 2023 showcases three distinctive sneaker designs, each exemplifying the best of both Reebok and Eames Office.

Instapump Fury: A Modern Classic Reimagined

The Instapump Fury is a standout in this collection. Its design incorporates archival prints from the Eames Office, offering a fresh take on a classic silhouette. The sneaker's innovative pump technology, combined with its unique aesthetic, makes it a must-have for sneaker collectors and design lovers.

Classic Nylon: Timeless Elegance Meets Contemporary Design

Reebok x Eames Office fall winter Collection 2023 (Image via SBD)

Next is the Classic Nylon, a shoe that breathes timeless elegance. This sneaker comes with the clean, classic lines of Reebok's design merging the artistic flair of Eames Office. These fashionable and functional footwear are perfect for everyday wear.

Beatnik Sandal: Comfort and Style

Reebok x Eames Office fall winter Collection 2023 (Image via SBD)

The Beatnik Sandal is the epitome of comfort-meeting style. This sandal combines the laid-back vibe of Reebok's streetwear influence with the artistic and design-focused approach of the Eames Office. It's a versatile piece that complements a variety of styles, from casual to sophisticated.

The Legacy Behind the Collaboration

Reebok's journey began in England and grew to become a sportswear brand in Massachusetts. The Eames Office, established by Charles and Ray Eames in 1940, is an American studio renowned for its contributions to architecture, furniture design, and art.

The association is much more than just making stuff. It's about honoring the legacy of two industry pioneers while also motivating future innovators. The collaboration exemplifies how seemingly disparate worlds may come together to achieve something spectacular.

The Reebok x Eames Office Fall Winter Collection 2023 is not just a range of products; it's a celebration of heritage, creativity, and the future of design.

This collection, available from December 11th on reebok.com and at select stockists, is a must-have for those who appreciate the art of design and the evolution of fashion.