5 cheapest New Balance sneakers to purchase in 2023

New Balance sneakers have always been the right balance of style and comfort. As a brownie point, 2023 brings a unique blend of affordability into this iconic mix. From the versatile aesthetic of the Fresh Foam Arishi v4 to the elegant ease of the DynaSoft Nergize Slip On, these sneakers promise unmatched value.

The XC Seven v4 caters to the cross-country runner, while the Fresh Foam Roav V1 offers unparalleled flexibility. For golf enthusiasts, the Fresh Foam Breathe stands is the epitome of specialized sports footwear.

Looking deeper into it, explore the most affordable New Balance sneakers that have impressed the sneakerheads.

5 Most affordable New Balance sneakers to purchase in 2023

1) New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi v4

Sporting a design that has athletic utility with urban flair, the Fresh Foam Arishi v4 stands out in the New Balance lineup. It doesn't merely offer performance but seamlessly integrates it with a contemporary aesthetic.

Fresh Foam Arishi v4 is built with a soft, fresh foam cushioned midsole with a breathable mesh upper. The rubber outsole adds durability to the footwear and makes it a quintessential choice for the modern woman on the move.

Priced at $59.99, sneakerheads have loved its blend of textured mesh and premium, chic look, suitable for diverse occasions.

2) New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Slip On Sneaker

Ease meets elegance with the DynaSoft Nergize Slip On Sneaker. What sets it apart is the convenience of a laceless design and the assurance of enduring comfort.

The sneaker is priced competitively at $60, with memory foam footbeds and rugged rubber outsoles. It also assures that your feet remain cocooned in comfort all day long.

Its chic design, manifest in shades like Black with Team Cream and Sea Salt with Solar Flare, has not just turned heads but garnered rave reviews for seamlessly blending functionality and style.

3) New Balance Unisex XC Seven v4

Crafted for the discerning cross-country runner, the XC Seven v4, priced at a budget-friendly $69.99, is an example of New Balance's efficiency in creating a sport-specific design. Key features like the REVlite midsole and a 6-pin spike plate guarantee comfort even during intense runs, ensuring foot fatigue is a thing of the past.

Since its release, it has been a favorite among competitive athletes and casual runners, celebrated for its lightweight cushioning and eye-catching aesthetics.

4) New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1

Next on the list of New Balance sneakers is the Fresh Foam Roav V1. It's an embodiment of versatility. Priced at $74.99, it is designed to transition seamlessly from a rigorous workout session to a casual day out.

Its flexible heel is particularly notable, providing unparalleled comfort akin to floating on clouds.

The reviews for these New Balance sneakers garnered focus on their adaptability. The wearers won't have to compromise style or comfort, irrespective of the setting.

5) New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Breathe

Rounding off the list is the Fresh Foam Breathe by New Balance, meant for golf enthusiasts. At $80, it's an accessible entry into specialized sports footwear.

Designed for optimal performance on the green, these shoes are underlined by their spiked soles, ensuring steady and confident swings.

While fans have lauded its performance attributes, they've also expressed a desire for more vibrant color choices. Yet, its functionality on the golf course remains its standout feature.

The transition of New Balance from being associated with the quintessential 'dad shoe' to becoming the It-sneaker for fashion enthusiasts is an inspiring tale of evolution. The New Balance sneakers continue to master the balance between price, style, and functionality.

For those looking for the perfect amalgamation of comfort and contemporary design, the cheapest New Balance sneakers of 2023 offer just that. Ensure you stride into the future with these unparalleled pairs!