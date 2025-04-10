Reese's launches new Filled Pretzels: All you need to know

Reese's, the Hershey Company's candy brand, which is known for its iconic peanut butter offerings, including peanut butter cups and other chocolate products, has launched a new snack. According to PR Newswire, the beloved candy brand has unveiled a new Filled Pretzels snack.

Said to be crunchy and a peanut butter-packed combo, the new Filled Pretzels feature pretzels filled with the brand’s thick and creamy peanut butter filling. Fans of the brand can grab this new snacking treat in three sizes, including a 5-ounce bag, a 9-ounce pouch, and an 18-ounce jar.

Notably, the new Filled Pretzels are a sweet-and-salty snacking treat. As per the press release, they have been rolled out nationwide.

Reese's new Filled Pretzels, explored

Filled Pretzels come in three sizes (Image via The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)

Reese's, the celebrated and No. 1 candy franchise in the US, recently dropped a new snacking treat for its fans. Called the Filled Pretzels, this treat is a perfect sweet-and-salty treat featuring the iconic flavor of the brand’s fan-favorite peanut-butter filling.

On April 9, 2025, Natalie Perera, the Director of Salty Snacks at The Hershey Company, said in a press release (via PR Newswire):

"We know our fans are always on the hunt for new ways to get their Reese's peanut butter fix, and trust us, this one's a total game-changer."

Talking about how the new Filled Pretzels are both crunchy and packed with peanut butter, Natalie Perera further added:

"Crunchy, creamy, sweet, salty – it's like the snack universe finally got it right. One bite, and you'll get it."

The treat is a combination that perfectly balances salty and sweet. It features the thick and creamy peanut butter filling in the center, which is nestled inside a crunchy pretzel.

Meanwhile, the Hershey's Land website describes this new snack as:

“REESE’S Filled Pretzels prove that it’s what’s on the inside that counts. These crunchy, lightly salted pretzels are packed with an irresistible REESE’S Peanut Butter Filling, delivering the perfect sweet-and-salty treat with the iconic flavor you love.”

According to the website, this treat is great for snacking alone or with friends and family, any time and anywhere.

Availability and price

Reese's Filled Pretzels have been rolled out nationwide. Fans can buy them in three different sizes, including 5-ounce bags, 9-ounce pouches, as well as 18-ounce jars. Although the press release states that the pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer, on the Hershey's Land website, the 9-ounce Filled Pretzels pouch is priced at $5.99.

Fans can also get these new snacking treats in a bag, pouch, or jar form from the snack aisle of retailers including Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

About Reese's

Reese's history dates back to the 1920s. Founded by Harry Burnett "H.B." Reese, the company initially started as the H.B. Reese Candy Company after he invented the iconic Peanut Butter Cups in 1928.

Notably, the H.B. Reese Candy Company was acquired by Hershey in 1963 as the peanut butter cup quickly gained popularity. And, even today, the Peanut Butter Cups are still one of the top-selling candies of the brand.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company was founded by Milton S. Hershey in 1894. Now, an industry-leading snacks company, it boasts a huge portfolio featuring iconic chocolate and confectionery brands like Reese's, Kit Kat, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Shaq-A-Licious, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

The brand enjoys its presence in 70 countries. Besides earning huge revenue, Hershey has also been supporting its people, children and communities through social good.

