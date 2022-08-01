Reservation Dogs Season 2 on Hulu: Who are returning to the show?

The second season of Reservation Dogs will air on Hulu on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The teen comedy series tells the story of four Indigenous youngsters indulging in petty crimes in order to save money so that they can move to California.

The show stars a number of talented actors, including Devery Jacobs and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, among many others, in major roles. Without further ado, let's take a look at the cast members who are returning to the show!

Reservation Dogs Season 2 cast: Devery Jacobs and others return for Season 2

1) Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan Postoak

Actress Devery Jacobs essays the role of Elora Danan in Reservation Dogs. One of the major cast members, Jacobs' Elora is arguably the most mature of the lot. Jacobs has been a part of numerous television shows like American Gods, The Order, and many more. Her film credits include Rhymes for Young Ghouls and Bootlegger, to name a few.

2) D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai plays the role of Bear Smallhill in the show. One of the most fascinating and complex characters from the show, Woon-A-Tai's Bear can be considered the leader of the gang in many ways. The highly talented actor has played several recurring and minor roles in various television shows like Murdoch Mysteries and Holly Hubble, to name a few. He's also starred in Tracy Deer's film Beans, wherein he plays the role of Hank.

3) Lane Factor as Cheese

Young actor Lane Factor stars as Cheese in Reservation Dogs. Cheese is arguably the most charming member of the group and is slightly more relaxed than the others. Factor is also a part of Steven Spielberg's upcoming flick, The Fabelmans.

4) Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack

Paulina Alexis essays the character of Willie Jack in the series. Willie is another interesting character with a lot of emotional depth. Alexis is best known for her appearances in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Beans.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, several others will be returning for the second installment, including Zahn McClarnon, Sarah Podemski, and Gary Farmer. Actress Megan Mullally and comedian Marc Maron are also expected to make appearances in Season 2.

The series is co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. Waititi has directed a number of acclaimed and popular movies, including Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Love and Thunder, What We Do in the Shadows, and many more.

A quick look at Reservation Dogs plot

Reservation Dogs centers around four teenage friends with radically different personalities who indulge in various petty crimes, including robbery and stealing, in order to save money and move to California.

According to FX Networks' official YouTube channel, the synopsis of the show states:

''Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. The show’s first-of-its-kind Indigenous creative team invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.''

Season 1 received immense critical acclaim for its unique humor, storyline, and representation of the Native American community. Viewers can expect another entertaining and fun season that continues to focus on the numerous adventures of the central gang.

Season 2 of Reservation Dogs will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

