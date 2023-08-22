Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 5 release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Reservation Dogs season 3, episode 5, titled House Made of Bongs, is slated to arrive on Hulu on August 23, 2023, at 12 am PT.

The critically acclaimed Hulu show follows the story of four Native American kids who live on a secluded reservation in Oklahoma and hope for a better future. The Reservation Dogs, as they prefer to be known, spend their time engaging in nefarious activities. They hang out with each other and share their dreams and aspirations.

But the Rez Dogs always face challenges since life there is difficult. They have to deal with poverty, violence, and addiction. In a world that frequently fails to recognize them, they are likewise attempting to find their place.

However, the group has each other through it all. They support one another constantly since they are a family. They are committed to improving their lives and confident that working together will help them succeed.

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 5 release timings for different time zones

Episode 5 of Reservation dogs season 3 is almost here, as it is set to release on August 23, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 12 am PT, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on yet another entertaining and insightful episode of the show.

Here are the international release timings for the show:

United Kingdom: 7 am BST on Ausgut 24, 2023

Canada: 3 am ET on August 24, 2023

Australia: 1 pm AEST on August 24, 2023

India: 10:30 am IST on August 25, 2023

Korea: 9 pm KST on August 25, 2023

Japan: 10 am JST on August 26, 2023

Phillippines: 8 am PHT on August 25, 2023

Where to watch/stream Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 5?

The upcoming episode of the show, titled House Made of Bongs, will be available for streaming on Hulu. The episode will also be available for purchase from digital platforms on Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video on the day of its release.

A quick recap of Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 4

The previous episode of the show, titled Friday, saw Bear and Jackie come back to Okern after their journey to California. As a result of escaping, they are both given a grounding and made responsible for cleaning the IHS clinic.

Bear apprises Jackie of his numerous experiences in California as they are cleaning. She learns of his encounters with Star People, Deer Lady, and Maximus however finds them hard to believe.

Sometime after, Bear and Jackie will be joined by Cheese and Willie. They all discuss their future intentions in the conversation. Bear wants to attend college, Cheese wants to learn to repair cars, and Willie wants to start her own pharmacy.

The four pals stop by their neighborhood Sonic for ice cream at the end of the episode. They all express fear for the future while yet being eager to begin a new chapter in their lives.

What to expect from Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 5?

While not much is known about the show's upcoming episode, numerous sources online have revealed that the episode will see the Rez Dogs focus on their new heist, a bong-built home. A wealthy man, who has long taken advantage of the group, owns the home. The Rez Dogs are aware that if they can successfully take the house, they can then sell it and then utilize the proceeds to launch their own company.

The topics of revolt, empowerment, and community will be covered in this episode. It will demonstrate the Rez Dogs' determination to improve their lot in life, despite the risks involved in it.