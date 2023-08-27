Retribution ending explained: Who is the mystery bomber?

Retribution, the highly anticipated action-thriller movie, hit theaters on Friday, August 25, 2023, in the United States. The film is a remake of 2015's notable Spanish film, El Desconocido. Chris Salmanpour is the screenwriter of the film, and Nimród Antal is the director. Liam Neeson portrays the lead role of Matt Turner in the movie.

Retribution depicts the story of a career-obsessed, high-ranking financier named Matt, who is quite negligent about his family life.

In the movie, the man is seen getting trapped in a web of mystery and controversy after a strange bomber starts threatening his life and the lives of his family members. Since the movie's theatrical release, viewers have been quite curious about how the ending of Retribution has turned out.

The movie's ending provides the audience with a highly intense set of events as the protagonist navigates his way through deadly challenges in order to keep his family safe and sound. Without further delay, let's dive right in to find out how Retribution has ended.

The ending of the brand new Liam Neeson action-thriller movie Retribution is quite gripping

What does the mystery bomber want Matt to do?

Retribution revolves around Matt Turner, played by Liam Neeson, a workaholic banker who gets trapped in a long trail of criminal activities after an unknown man begins to threaten him and his family. While driving with his children in the car, Matt gets a phone call from a mystery person who tells him that there is a bomb in his car and that if he doesn't follow his instructions, the bomb will be detonated.

Thus, Matt is left with no option other than to follow the mystery caller's orders, no matter how dangerous they are. The reason behind the mystery bomber's making Matt commit all these deadly activities is a scheme to steal a huge amount of money. The bomber wants to get a massive amount of money from a secret offshore bank account.

Towards the end of the movie, the bomber asks Matt to meet another high-ranking banker and Matt's colleague, Anders. When Matt meets him, the bomber asks him to kill him. However, when Matt fails to do so, the mystery man denotes the bomb placed in Anders' car. In the blast, Anders seems to have been killed. The incident makes Matt the prime suspect for the police in murder cases.

Who is the mystery bomber and what happens to him?

A poster for Retribution (Images Via IMDb)

At the end of the movie Retribution, Matt finally meets the person who has been blackmailing and threatening him all this time, as a masked man enters his car. When the man removes his mask, it turns out to be none other than Anders. He faked his death to clear his name as a suspect in the murders.

Anders reveals his evil plans to extract a huge amount of money. However, Matt is determined not to let Anders get away with all the casualties he has caused. Matt decides to use the bomb in his car to kill Anders and sacrifice himself in the process. He believes that it is the only way to save his family and clear his name as a suspect.

In order to execute his plan, Matt speeds up his car and bumps it into a lamppost, which causes the vehicle to topple over a bridge. At the very end, Matt is able to get out of the car before he pushes it into the water along with Anders. The bomb denotes, and the real culprit is killed. The movie ends with the authorities realizing that Matt is innocent.

