Return to Amish season 7 episode 4 release date, time, and plot

Return to Amish season 7 is set to return for another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Fanny and her friends go to the beach, but they feel out of place in their regular attire, especially when a woman comes up to them and enquires about their clothes.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Come on Maureen, reads:

"Rosanna's brother accuses Ada of eroding the Amish values in the house; Jeremiah wants to apologize to Dennis; Fannie has a traumatic beach experience; Maureen confides in Sabrina; Johnny becomes angry when Rosanna models a bikini in public."

Tune in on Tuesday, April 4, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Return to Amish season 7 on TLC.

Fannie and friends go to the beach in the upcoming episode of Return to Amish season 7

Jeremiah, Fannie, and the other cast members make their way to the beach in the upcoming episode of Return to Amish season 7. In a promo uploaded to social media, Jeremiah says that he’s going to take the kids to the beach for the first time.

Fannie, the old-order Amish, states in a confessional that being on the beach is “awesome.” She notes that the sound of the ocean, the smell, and the feel of it is unreal. While walking on the sand, she tells her co-stars that she’s never seen sand before and states that it looks like snow. In the confessional, she adds:

"I felt so happy, I felt like I could cry. Everything in me just felt so happy, so free, so relaxed."

She confesses to Rosanna about feeling weird since she thinks everyone’s staring at how they’re dressed and is probably thinking that Rosanna is a “little boy.” Daniel tells the male Return to Amish season 7 cast members that they should all change their clothes since everyone is staring at them. Kenneth and Johnny Detweiler agree, stating that they need to blend in.

Johnny says in his confessional that it was nice to be at the beach and watch the water since they only have streams and rivers in Pennsylvania. He adds:

"The ocean, it just goes and goes. It goes on and on and then rolls back in. It’s just skies and water."

After being mesmerized by the water, Fannie looks around at the kind of people that were present at the beach and notes that some of them were “pretty much wearing anything.” The boys, too, discuss how people are dressed, and Daniel states that he likes it and that it’s his “kinda beach.” Kenneth says in a confessional:

"These girls were cute, but I have basketball on my focus."

The Return to Amish season 7 cast is approached by a stranger who is curious about their outfits and asks the group whether it's a religious thing. One of the boys tells her it is and that they’re instructed by their bishop to dress this way.

Return to Amish has been on the air for seven years and is currently airing season 7. This year’s cast list includes Jeremiah Raber, Carmela Raber, Johnny Detweiler, Rosanna Miller, Sabrina Burkholder, Daniel Miller, Fannie Schmucker, and Kenneth Detweiler.

