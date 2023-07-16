RHOA season 15 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

RHOA season 15 episode 10, titled Healing by Sheree, will air on Bravo this Sunday, July 16 at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the one-hour-long episode on Peacock's streaming application and Bravo application one day after the television premiere.

This week, the ladies will have a brunch party before heading off to Portugal for their vacation. They will meet Marlo's new partner but will be left unimpressed by his clothes. Other than that, the cast members will also be shocked after discovering that Courtney's baby's father is Bryce Wilson. One of them will even joke about Bryce being a nice guy and wonder how he puts up with her.

What to expect from RHOA season 15 episode 10?

Bravo's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"Ralph hosts a send-off brunch before the ladies' journey to Portugal as Marlo shows up with her new boo; Sheree takes the ladies to Algarve to heal their bodies and their friendships; Drew goes after Sheree for taking shots at her over a lawsuit."

This week on RHOA, Drew's husband Ralph Pittman will ask all the men and ladies to join them for a bruch party, where the former will cook and the latter will attempt to avoid the drama. Kenya will once again fail to bring her new partner to the party, which makes Sheree question if she is even dating anyone.

Sheree will attempt to bury the hachet by taking all the ladies to Algarve, where they must heal their bodies and their bonds.

In an exclusive sneak peak, the cast asks Sheree why all the stuff which she gifted them in season 14 reunion was taken away. In front of the cameras, they all got stuff from her clothing line, but after that, it was all taken away from them by Sheree’s assistant. However, she thinks that the cast is making it all up.

Meanwhile, a video footage proves the ladies’ claims where some men take away racks of clothes from the set. Sheree and Drew will have a fight over the former's comment on Drew's legal problems.

Recap of RHOA season 15 episode 9

Bravo's description of episode 9 reads,

"Sanya plans her first-ever charity brunch for Mommi Nation, but family tensions threaten to take centre stage; Kenya's new boo pays her an in-person visit; Marlo comes down from the high of her first date with Scotley."

Last week on RHOA, Sanya held the first ever charity event for her brand Mommi Nation. Her auctioner tested positive for Covid at the last moment, so she had to ask Kenya to fill in. She was upset that Sanya did not contact her agent for the second time in a row but decided to do it regardless. The ladies were able to get more than $70,000 in cash, which was much higher than their goal of $20,000.

Sheree had a lunch with some of the OG members of the show including DeShawn Snow, Lisa Wu, and Kim Zolciak. Kim revealed that she had not forgiven Kandi and Kenya for their comments and lied about everything being okay in her marriage.

Kenya's new partner Roi made his on-screen debut by bringing some food to the set, impressing her team.

New episodes of RHOA air on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET.