RHOA season 15 episode 12 release date, air time, and plot 

RHOA season 15 episode 12, titled S*x, Lies and Video-Phones, will air on Bravo this Sunday, July 30 at 8 pm ET. The episode will also be uploaded to Peacock's streaming application and the network's website one day after the television premiere. The show centres around some of the most affluent ladies of Atlanta, who are trying to handle their personal and professional lives while sorting out their personal differences.

The episode will showcase the aftermath of Kandi and Drew's argument in Portugal about whether or not the latter kis*ed LaToya. Drew has denied any such claims, but LaToya accepted in the reunion that it did happen, and it was even recorded on phone calls. Everyone will talk about the incident, and Drew might get into more fights because of it.

RHOA season 15 episode 12 may ruin Sheree's trip with new revelations

Bravo's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"Kandi heads home early from Portugal, leaving the fallout from her argument with Drew behind. After a visit to a healing sound bath, old wounds reopen and threaten to derail Sheree's trip. Marlo gets into hot water after sharing private videos."

This week on RHOA, Marlo talks to Drew about her husband Ralph 's text message, stating that she was disrespecting him on the Portugal trip by quipping at him for being in the tech industry. Marlo apologizes to Drew for her statement, but Sheree says in a preview,

"I don't know what Ralph does, but if Marlo knows him to be in the tech field, why is Drew mad?"

The girls then call out Marlo for being the "worst" and recording the whole incident where Drew kis*ed LaToya. They also ask why Kenya is being invovled in the conversation when she was upstairs during the incident. Sheree, meanwhile, gets upset when, after a relaxing sound bath, the cast members once again start fighting over trivial issues.

She had invited everyone to the country so that they could work on self-healing, but the cast have been fighting since they arrived. Kenya will also call Courtney a "Pinnochio" for doing whatever Marlo wants her to do, causing more fights and drama.

What happened on RHOA season 15 episode 11?

Bravo's description of the previous episode, titled Make Ups, Slip Ups and Cover Ups, reads,

"Sheree continues her healing journey through Algarve, Portugal, by taking the ladies to a few local experiences; Kenya seeks a different kind of healing following a freak accident; Drew finds herself battling friends and some serious allegations."

Last week on RHOA, Drew was seen crying over the $1000 lawsuit against her. Sheree calmed her down and felt that the breakdown might be because of something else. Kandi made fun of Drew of acting offended, saying “and scene.” Later on, Drew confronted her about the same, where she said that they were all getting a bit soft.

Kenya slipped on the wet ground outside the hotel and had to be taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Courtney said that Kenya’s fall was karma for being a mean girl, and, luckily, she suffered no broken bones. Drew refused to accept that she k*ssed LaToya, which made Kandi look like a “liar.” In a flash forward, it is revealed that Drew’s name is associated with Ty Young as Ralph files for a divorce.

Bravo airs new episodes of RHOA every Sunday at 8 pm ET.