RHOA season 15 episode 2 release date, air time, and plot

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 is set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the cast members navigating their personal and professional lives while dealing with impending issues, strained friendships, gossip and scandals. As such, viewers will see a lot of drama throughout the couse of the episode.

Episode 2 of RHOA will see the cast members deal with their issues, be it personal or with fellow cast members. The premiere episode laid the background for what fans can expect regarding dynamics amongst the housewives. This week will only see the ladies getting into more disagreements, conflicts, and confrontations.

Cast members of season 15 of the Bravo series include OG housewives Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. Fellow cast members include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross. They are accompanied by newcomers Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes.

What can viewers expect from this week's RHOA episode?

Season 15 of RHOA has upped its drama quotient since its premiere aired last week. While the OGs brought their heat, the newcomers didn't hold back. This week will have viewers witness more of the ladies dealing with their personal and professional lives while indulging in much-needed drama.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Sisters Before Misters, reads:

"Things get awkward at Ross' 40th birthday party when Kenya has words with Shereé's new boo, Martell, causing friction between the two long-time frenemies; Drew returns from Chicago with a new passion project and a renewed spark in her marriage."

The previous week's RHOA episode ended with Courtney's feud with Kandi. The ladies didn't bond well after the former alleged that her castmate "claimed her" as a friend. Kandi, for her part, didn't like the newcomer's energy and got into a heated argument, which will continue this week.

Meanwhile, Sheree was told that her boyfriend Martell was cheating on her with another woman in Atlanta. Kenya also told her that he'd slid into her DMs six months ago, which he later deleted. Martell was eventually confronted about the rumors. He explained how he was always with Sheree when in Atlanta.

In a confessional on RHOA, Sheree said:

"One of Kandi's [friends] has some tea on Martell. I mean, what else would they be doing if they weren't talking about me. They thought it was gonna ruffle my feathers but we're wearing feathers tonight honey, not ruffling them."

Sheree and Martell also spoke to Kandi and Kenya about the DM. He maintained that he'd texted her two years ago and showed his text on the phone as proof. Kandi, however, noted that she'd seen the original message first-hand on Kenya's phone, an incident that was documented last week.

Meanwhile, in another preview clip, Kandi sat down with her husband, Todd Tucker, and her cousin, who came in with a sling in his hand and discussed their restaurant's new menu. However, a RHOA producer "broke the fourth wall" and asked them if they could address the gun violence incident that happened at their restaurant - Blaze Steak & Seafood.

Although the couple refused to discuss it in depth on the show, Kandi clarified in a confessional that one of their employees came to work intoxicated and, during an argument with her cousin, shot the latter.

In the final preview clip of the upcoming RHOA episode, Drew met with a record producer and talked about coming up with her own music, describing the ups and downs of marriage with now ex-husband Ralph Pittman.

Season 15 of RHOA has been intense so far. The installment has only just begun, and the ladies have already packed it with enough drama. The coming weeks will see them get into even more complicated dynamics, leading more more arguments and confrontations.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

