RHOC stars Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador dish about their least favorite cast member, iconic moments, and more on WWHL

On August 2, Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Storms Beador appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL) and answered some of the most popular questions from fans. "Truth or Vicky Takes a Shot" is a segment where either the Real Housewives of Orange County cast answer a question, or Vicki must drink a tequila shot to pass the question.

The first question Andy asked Shannon was who was better at "sack," David Beador or John Janssen. Shannon chose Janssen. Vicki was then asked to name a housewife from The Real Housewives of Orange County who is her least favorite, and Vicki replied by mentioning Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Vicki even gave a reason and said,

"Everything about her is annoying."

Andy asked the stars what they had said about him that was the "shadiest." Vicki replied, "You're the king." Shannon agreed and said nobody had said anything about him.

After that, Vicki talked about how she won't return to Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor. Located in Great Barrington, Blue Stone Manor is Dorinda's home. During 2022, there was a lot of on-and-off trash conversation regarding this topic, involving Vicki commenting on Dorinda's house and saying it was old and located "nowhere."

The incident where Andy Cohen enraged Vicki Gunvalson

When asked about the most iconic moments on the show by offering Vicki Gunvalson or Tamra as options, Shannon Storms Beador chose not to answer the question, resulting in Vicki taking the shot. The RHOC stars were then asked to name one person they least expected to see at Bravocon.

Furthermore, Vicki Gunvalson mentioned how she is "good with everyone," while Shannon said Gina Kirschenheiter. When asked what Andy has done to make them angry, Vicki mentioned that he fired her, while Shannon said:

"I don't know you don't make me angry you're very kind to me, and you have been since the day I met you."

Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon were also asked about Bravo celebrities they met so far and found annoying. To this, Vicki Gunvalson said how there are so many people, and Shannon agreed not to name names.

The Real Housewives of Orange County recently completed its 17th season with Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Tamra Judge, and Jennifer Pedranti among the cast members. The episode, which aired on Wednesday, August 2, was titled, Loose Lips and Relationships. Its synopsis read:

"Jenn and Tamra put their issues to rest and plan a triple date. Eddie confronts Ryan about all the rumors. Shannon strategizes how to handle discussions of her romantic relationship. Emily and Shane work through parenting issues."

While a lot of heartbreaks, feuds, conflicts, and drama took place, some cast members also found love, for example, Jennifer Pedranti, who revealed her love for her current boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, in August 2022. Her relationship with Ryan Boyajian was briefly discussed in season 17 of the show. Previously, she was married to William Pedranti, but they called it quits in March 2022.

Fans can watch all the episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on Bravo. Streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Peacock also offer episodes of the shows. Currently, there has been no announcement regarding the release date of season 18.