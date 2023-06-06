RHONJ season 13 reunion part 2 release date, air time, and plot

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. The brand new segment is the much-awaited part two of the reunion special, as executive producer Andy Cohen sits down with the season 13 cast members in order to recall the juicy segments of the season.

The synopsis of the upcoming season reads:

"Jennifer and Rachel continue their nose job jabs; Margaret opens up about her ex-husband's death; new revelations from Jennifer make Danielle question her friend's intentions; some startling claims against Louie cause an ugly battle to brew."

Tune in on Tuesday, June 6, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of RHONJ season 13 on Bravo.

Teressa and Margaret clash in RHONJ season 13 reunion part 2

In the upcoming episode of RHONJ season 13, the cast members continue to clash, especially when multiple cast members allege that they have been inconvenienced by Teresa’s husband Louie.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Rachel claims that her stepson Jaden’s birth parents were contacted by Louie and his associates, which came as a surprise to the RHONJ cast member. However, Rachel wasn’t the only one, as Margaret claims that her son was called and threatened at his workplace by Louie.

Margaret adds:

"I never want to see his sham of a face again."

However, host Andy Cohen adds that they will have to since the new husband is about to join the RHONJ season 13 reunion. Meanwhile, Margaret and Teressa clash as the latter calls her co-star the devil and states that she’s disgusting. The cast member replies that the latter is a criminal, as is her husband.

Melissa intervenes as Teressa tells her co-star to bring it up with her husband when he comes, and Melissa says that now they have to talk to the “b*tch boy.”

As the Giudice-Gorga feud continues, Andy brings up their children and how they feel about each other’s children. Teressa claims that she would never say anything bad about Antonia because she loves her niece. The talk show host further asks the RHONJ star what her reaction was when she saw Melissa talking to Antonia about her relationship with Teressa’s daughter Zia and told her that she didn’t want her problems to affect her relationship with Zia.

Teressa adds:

"The reason why she did that, we’re filming a TV show."

Teressa retaliates by stating that her children have never said a word while on the show about the Guidices. She brings up the Gorgas taking care of her children and “putting food” on the table while she was in jail and states that her brother never came to visit her while she was incarcerated.

Melissa adds:

"Guess why? Because it wasn’t on the list. He wasn’t on the list Teresa until it was going to benefit you for the Teresa checks in. Then he was suddenly on the list."

The two continue arguing about who had whose back for the longest, although given what fans have witnessed over the years, the blame game is a little shaky.

