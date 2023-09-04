RHONY season 14 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

RHONY season 14 recently premiered and the latest episode of Bravo's iconic reality TV series treated its fans to several conflicts, secrets, and surprises. In episode 8, the housewives' true colors were showcased, leaving viewers curious about the events set to unfold in the future.

From tattling and betrayal to trust issues and gossip, the latest episode of RHONY season 14 featured the housewives embarking on their first international trip, a getaway to Anguilla. This set the stage for the conflicts and arguments that left the housewives at odds with each other by the end of the episode.

RHONY season 14 - Jenna opens up about her genetic disorder as the group heads to Anguilla

Ubah and Sai go on a shopping spree

Before their trip to Anguilla, Ubah and Sai meet at a boutique to shop for "resort wear." They arrived at the store and complimented each other's outfits as they hugged. After they shopped for a while, they sat down for a conversation about Brynn's party and Sai expressed her views on Jenna giving the cast members gifts that were from her collaborations. She expressed that she was not on board with promoting her brand deals "for free" and slammed her for giving "marketing gifts."

Jenna's struggles with incontinentia pigmenti

Meanwhile, Jenna and her brother, Spencer, spent quality time bonding at the Rockefeller Center, where she revealed her anxieties around her genetic disorder, incontinentia pigmenti. She shared intimate details about her lifelong struggle with this condition that affects the appearance of her skin, teeth, and hair growth.

The RHONY season 14 cast member shed light on her journey to overcome these insecurities while being in the public eye, mainly opening up about her teeth. She confessed that she's undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries in the past, including three sinus lifts, eight bone grafts, and more. She further revealed that she has undergone 13 surgeries over the years.

Jenna then opened up to Spencer about her insecurities surrounding her skin. She recollected the relentless teasing she was subjected to as a kid and revealed that she planned on heading to Anguilla early to work on her tan and even out her skin tone.

The group heads to the Caribbean

As the RHONY season 14 cast made their way to the Caribbean, Sai and Brynn were conscious about hygiene and decided to keep their masks on at the airport. Upon their arrival at the stunning villa, quintessential RHONY chaos ensued as the cast members scrambled to secure the best room.

Adding to all this RHONY season 14 drama was Erin's revelation about Jenna's reluctance to fly coach. This sparked tension in the group, with a misquote making the situation worse. The housewives' irritation with Jenna only increased while they awaited her arrival, unaware of the considerably significant reasons behind her decision.

Erin's comments about Jenna

Jenna joined the rest of her cast members, noticeably tanned and eager to enjoy the trip when she was met with resentment from the group. The environment soon turned hostile with hurtful comments and cast members mocking each other. Erin's cruel remark, especially about Jenna being self-conscious about her condition, left a bitter taste among fans.

“Have you ever seen a picture of me on the red carpet showing skin?” Jenna asked.

Without batting an eyelid, Brynn responded:

“I don’t look at pictures of you on the red carpet.”

With tension soaring, the backlash against Jenna only beginning, and an evident shift in alliances, RHONY season 14 will continue to deliver the right dose of drama with its upcoming episodes.

Tune into Bravo TV on Sundays at 9 pm ET to catch the latest episodes of RHONY season 14. Fans can also stream the new Real Housewives of New York City episodes on Peacock after 6 am ET on Mondays.