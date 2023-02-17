Rich Paul x New Balance Klutch Athletics: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

New Balance, the Massachusetts, Boston-based sportswear giant has collaborated with Rich Paul to launch a collaborative and co-authored label, dubbed the Klutch Athletics. The Boston-based label announced the launch of Klutch Athletics via a press release on Feb. 15, 2023.

The duo's collaborative creation is a new Black-owned sportswear label, and it will support and serve all athletes throughout their athletic journey regardless of whether they are from youth, collegiate, or professional sports. The co-owened Klutch Athletics brands deliver high-quality performance apparel.

The label will deliver training apparel meant to uplift and empower all athletes, regardless of sport or gender. Klutch Athletics will retail their debut apparel line on the official e-commerce site of the label and New Balance on Apr. 27, 2023, both online and at select retailers.

New Balance and Rich Paul collaborated to fulfill the gap in the sportswear label. The duo wanted to create a label that created training products that are functional and stylish. In a press release of New Balance, Paul said about the collection:

“We’ve seen other brands moving away from youth sports and training, so we’re focused on bringing the new look of training for the next generation. And there’s no one better than New Balance to build this with. I have a long history with them, I know we share similar values, and everything they are doing right now from product to athletes to collaborations is leading culture.”

NB's Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Merchandising, Chris Davis said:

“Together, with Rich Paul and Klutch Athletics, our shared goal is to create a unique product collection and storytelling vision that celebrates the intersection of youth sport and culture. Rich has deep cultural roots in the world of sport, and together, we will realize a vision that has yet to be seen by the modern-day athlete."

The duo tried to take a differentiated approach and exemplify their independent mindsets as a single brand.

The Klutch Athletics debut apparel line will deliver performance apparel for all men, women, and youth. These pieces will merge functionality with style. In the press release, Julie Pike, the SVP of Global Apparel, said:

“Connecting community, athletes and culture is at the heart of this partnership. With this in mind, we created intentional pieces that blend performance and style to deliver training apparel for the next generation of athletes. Our hope is these intentional pieces become the most loved items in the athletes’ wardrobe.”

The entire collection comes clad in iconic greys of New Balance, and the color inspiration has been taken from the gradient pattern. The color palette shifts from darkest to lightest grey of palette, delivering a compelling color narrative.

The grey hue is accompanied and contrasted by a touch of green hues, which represents young athletes who fell in love with their sport on the field of play. The collection piece will feature tees for $40 and hoodies for $120 and will be launched on Apr. 27., 2023.

