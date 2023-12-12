Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 will air this Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 11:00 pm ET on Adult Swim. The upcoming episode, titled Fear No Mort, will take the eponymous duo on an eerie adventure to yet another enigmatic location. As revealed in the promotional teaser, episode 7 will reveal “the single most scariest place in the entire galaxy,” which is surprisingly on Earth.

Despite the excitement for Rick and Morty episode 10, fans will be disappointed to learn that it is the grand finale for the season. So, after the tenth episode, there won’t be any more episodes until the mad scientist and his thrill-seeking grandson return in Season 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Rick and Morty series.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 release date and time for all selective timezones

Episode 10, or the grand finale for Rick and Morty season 7 will be released on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 8 pm PT. Below are the release dates and times for the tenth episode for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 8 pm Central Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 10 pm Eastern Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 11 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, December 16, 2023 4 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, December 16, 2023 9:30 am Central European Summer Time Saturday, December 16, 2023 5 am Australian Eastern Time Saturday, December 16, 2023 2:30 pm Eastern European Time Saturday, December 16, 2023 6 am Alaska Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 7 pm Mountain Time Sunday, December 17, 2023 9 pm

Where to watch Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 will be first aired on Adult Swim. For viewers on the go, the programming block also made a cable-free option available as Hulu+Live TV, a hassle-free platform to access all the Adult Swim shows in both real-time and on-demand viewing.

HBO Max and Netflix will also release the finale on their platforms a few minutes after it arrives on Adult Swim. Both streaming giants have all seven seasons in their massive catalog.

How many episodes are left in Rick and Morty season 7

The current season will conclude with the release of Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 on December 17. As announced earlier, the seventh season was scheduled for ten episodes, following the pattern set by the previous installments. It’s worth noting that season 1 (with eleven episodes) is the only exception to this rule.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 9: A brief recap

During his research to look for an infinite energy source, Rick repeatedly kills Jerry, causing him to meet his grandmother multiple times and be brought back, much to the anger of both his grandmother and grandfather. Surprisingly, using Jerry, Rick ultimately discovers a heaven-like dimension and a potent energy source capable of sustaining collective projection.

Since no heaven would accept Rick, he decides to die in Norway by being brutally killed by a Big Foot that he kept caged in a Pokeball. After his death, Rick ends up in Valhalla and encounters a couple of Vikings who direct him to a nearby blacksmith upon his request.

Back on Earth, Morty feels bad for the Big Foot, who was grieving over the dead Rick, and his sympathy gets him killed. Morty also ends up in Valhalla and is reunited with his grandfather. While Rick continues building the relay for infinite energy, Morty fends off the Vikings' attacking them. The Big Foot encounters Rick’s clone and inadvertently sets him free, but ultimately, they both get captured by the Pope.

The Pope offers a job to the Big Foot in return for Rick’s clone as a reward. As Rick and Morty finally make it home in their clone bodies, they encounter the Big Foot again. However, Rick bargains a deal with the Big Foot and asks him to join him in eliminating the Pope.

The trio’s attempts to eliminate the pope only result in recurring arrivals to Valhalla and returning in their clones, and they are trapped in a cycle as the Pope gains invincibility with infinite energy. Eventually, Rick makes the decision to deactivate the energy relay. He then captures the Pope in his Pokeball and frees the Big Foot, who is now in his new human body.

Where to expect from Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 (Speculative)

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 promotional teaser sees the eponymous duo at an eerie carnival where they encounter a fellow human who claims he knows the scariest place in the universe, revealing it to be on Earth. It can be presumed that Rick and Morty are not just there to enjoy the fair but are also looking for something that might be valuable.

Like every adventure, this one would also be challenging for them as their guide could double-cross them, or they might end up in a trap. The impending finale is also poised to set the stage for season 8.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10.