Rickey Thompson's "bad craft project" Oscars 2022 look leaves internet confused

Rickey Thompson attended the Oscar 2022 94th annual Academy Award function in a glamorous outfit. The 26-year-old internet personality has over five million followers on the social media platform, Instagram and is famously known for his hilarious vine videos.

The social media influencer wore an embellished ensemble from the Fall Winter 2022 GCDS Ready-to-wear collection at the 2022 Academy awards function. The outfit also carried a statement cape in black velvet.

The star confidently carried the look, however, public opinion was mixed. Fans pointed out the outfit's faulty structure and making. One fan commented on Rickey's outfit:

C'mon this looks like a bad craft project commented @onejalynette (Image via Sportskeeda)

Other than @onejalynette, many others criticized Rickey Thompson's look.

Fans' reaction to Rickey Thompson's Oscar 2022 look

Fans disappointed with Rickey Thompson's Oscars 2022 look (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were quick to point out that the outfit worn by Rickey wasn't good because of the jewels being poorly placed and added upon the outfit. They thought the "bedazzled" look was giving them a "hot glue gun" vibe and didn't serve as an Oscar-worthy outfit.

According to a few fans, the execution of the dress wasn't done properly, despite the outfit's concept being good. A few fans were ruthless with Rickey Thompson's Oscars' look and tweeted about their views.

Andrew Paul Wood🤔😒 @AndrewPaulWood Rickey Thompson. Put a shirt on dear. Yes, we can see you're skinny, but you're not famous enough to pull that one off. Rickey Thompson. Put a shirt on dear. Yes, we can see you're skinny, but you're not famous enough to pull that one off. https://t.co/MSHfq1nFl3

booooo 🍅🍅 @gracieuwase Ricky Thompson: 6/10

it’s not ugly but it’s not … it Ricky Thompson: 6/10it’s not ugly but it’s not … it https://t.co/deHpqnpwwZ

However, many fans were impressed with the ensemble Rickey wore to the Academy awards and appreciated his bold choices.

GoodGalReRe @_reneebu I thought Timothée being shirtless was all the male midriff we would see on the carpet tonight but Rickey Thompson said AHT AHT! #Oscar I thought Timothée being shirtless was all the male midriff we would see on the carpet tonight but Rickey Thompson said AHT AHT! #Oscar https://t.co/H9RNAKL6oW

✨pb✨ as in (p)lease (b)e nice @vainglorious_pb Rickey Thompson in GCDS - I gasped! I love it! The last thing I would expect to see at the Oscars and I am obsessed !!!! Good for you diva!!!!! Rickey Thompson in GCDS - I gasped! I love it! The last thing I would expect to see at the Oscars and I am obsessed !!!! Good for you diva!!!!! https://t.co/3dszNJHMMd

Like always, a few fans were blown away by Rickey's expression and his facial structure, and they were quite honest in sharing their views.

More social media influencers at the Oscars 2022

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 the Oscars decided to broaden their invites to avenues of social media influencers. This year, the function wasn't just for movie stars but popular influencers such as Remi Brader, Chris Olsen and of course, Rickey made it onto the guest list.

The Instagram icons came prepared to slay their Oscar debuts in gorgeous ensembles.

1) Remi Bader

Remi Bader has been making waves throughout the fashion industry, with her recent partnership with Victoria's Secret and now her debut on the Oscars red carpet. Remi reigned on the red carpet in a Christian Siriano gown.

The TikTok body-positivity influencer looked gorgeous, cementing her grand entrance at the event with a "Boom" as she captioned her Instagram post.

2) Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen is a famous TikTok influencer and a former Child actor. The influencer has gained over 600k followers on the social media platform Instagram and is known for his dapper looks. The star wore a velvet burgundy tuxedo for the red carpet.

He flaunted his look and expressed his happiness in a social media post, writing

"IM GOING TO THE OSCARS AND IM FREAKIN OUT."

The Oscars have extended their guest list to social media influencers and hopefully we will see more of them in the upcoming events.

