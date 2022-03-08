Ricky Schroder net worth: Former child star's fortune explored amidst recent mask mandate controversy 

American actor Ricky Schroder had a public meltdown videographed after he was being asked to wear a mask amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The MAGA affiliate shared a video of the incident on his Instagram account, which showed him getting irate with security guards at Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Kansas. While en route to Washington D.C., Schroder stopped there to join the purported "freedom convoy" of truck drivers protesting vaccine and mask mandates across the country.

On March 6, Patriot Takes took to their Twitter handle and shared a video showing guards at the museum asking him to wear a mask.

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes While traveling with the freedom convoy, maskless Ricky Schroder was denied entry into the Dwight D. Eisenhower museum and called the security guard a “Nazi” for enforcing “evil federal government” mask rules. While traveling with the freedom convoy, maskless Ricky Schroder was denied entry into the Dwight D. Eisenhower museum and called the security guard a “Nazi” for enforcing “evil federal government” mask rules. https://t.co/XTcqwEfijQ

Schroder called the federal government "evil," to which the guard replied, "that's your opinion." The statement seemed to trigger the 51-year-old who then said:

"God’s laws are higher than the federal government’s, but you’re going to enforce man’s laws?"

After a brief argument, Ricky Schroder called the security guards "Nazis" and said they didn't know God.

Some social media users poked fun at Schroder, who has further veered into a right-wing political stance within the past few years. In May 2021, he scolded an employee at a Costco branch in Los Angeles, California after he was refused entry due to state rules, as well as the company's requirements for wearing face masks.

What is Ricky Schroder's net worth?

Born in in Brooklyn on April 13, 1970, Ricky Schroder is the son of Diane Katherine Bartlett and Richard John Schroder, who used to work at AT&T.

In addition to starring in The Champ, Schroder was a regular on Silver Spoons as a child actor. He also appeared in the Western miniseries Lonesome Dove as Newt, as well as the drama NYPD Blue.

Schroder also appeared as an official for Wrestlemania 2 in a match between Hulk Hogan and King Kong Bundy. Additionally, the actor also took on the role of a producer for three war documentaries, The Fighting Season, My Fighting Season, and The Volunteers.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Schroder has a net worth of $25 million.

On a personal front, in 1992, Schroder married interior designer Andrea Bernard, however, they separated in 2016. The couple has four children.

Andrea and Ricky Schroder bought a 15,000-acre property near Grand Junction in Colorado shortly after they married in the early 1990s. They named the property Mesa Mood Ranch and began building an impressive horse estate property, which included a log cabin of 2,500 square feet and several guest houses.

In 2005, the couple listed the property for $29 million, but ultimately accepted $27 million in April 2006.

Additionally, they sold a home in Scottsdale, Arizona for $4 million in 2006. They also flipped several houses in Scottsdale.

The couple purchased a ranch estate for $4.2 million in 2005 in Topanga, California. The property was sold for $9.3 million in March 2019.

Ricky Schroder and Andrea bought an ocean-front home in Malibu for $5.85 million in July 2007. In 2016, the couple listed the house for sale at a price of $5.5 million after they were divorced. Their home was listed for rent for $30,000 per month as soon as they separated. Eventually, they sold the house for $5.185 million in July 2020.

Schroder was arrested twice in April 2019 for suspected domestic violence and was held on $50,000 bail. The woman involved in these incidents has not been identified in news reports, and Schroder has not been prosecuted for either of these charges.

The star also contributed a significant chunk of the $2 million bail fund to Kyle Rittenhouse (17). Ritter shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

