Rihanna’s Valentino gown and four other memeworthy Met Gala 2023 outfits

Held on May 1, 2023, Met Gala 2023 didn't disappoint when it came to serving iconic fashion moments like Naomi Campbell's vintage Chanel gown or Anok Yai in a beautiful Prabal Gurung creation that played with crystal and tulle. However, in true Met Gala fashion, there were also some looks on the red carpet that were quite daring and unusual, to say the least.

Famous singer and founder of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna made quite the entrance at Met Gala 2023. Fashionably late, the singer and A$AP Rocky were the last guests to arrive at the event. While beautiful dress trains were all the rage on the red carpet this year, Rihanna upped the game when she arrived in her Maison Valentino gown with an especially long, sweeping train.

The rest of her outfit, especially the detailed top covering her torso and head, was equally dramatic as the train that covered a big chunk of the Met steps. As expected, fans on social media couldn't help but poke fun at her over-the-top wedding dress, which many compared to whipped cream.

However, Rihanna's Met Gala 2023 look wasn't the only memeworthy outfit at the event. There were a few other celebrities as well, who unintentionally sparked a slew of memes online after their red carpet appearance.

Five looks from Met Gala 2023 that are destined to become trending memes

1) The bridal gown

Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a white Maison Valentino gown that had a long, sweeping train. On top of the gown, she wore a structured ivory top covered in rosettes. She completed her look with fingerless gloves and white sunglasses with attached faux eyelashes.

Since her outfit was all white, it didn't take long for fans to come up with funny comparisons to toothpaste, cakes, and cream. This isn't the first time that Rihanna's dress has inspired memes. In 2015, she wore a yellow gown by designer Guo Pei, which came to be known as the "pizza dress" after memes featuring pizza on the train of her dress went viral.

2) The cat costume

Actor and musician Jared Leto has never disappointed fans when it comes to unusual Met Gala looks. He is a celebrity who fans can always count on to opt for something over-the-top and dramatic. Staying true to expectations, Leto appeared on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet wearing a cat costume.

The costume was a show-stopper, and many other celebrities had to pause for a moment to truly understand the situation. Several people didn't even know it was Leto until he removed the cat's head to reveal himself. If a giant cat walking the Met steps is not memeworthy, then it is hard to say what is.

3) Crystals, lots of it

For Met Gala 2023, Lil Nas X quite literally delivered glitter and glam. He wore a metallic thong, his body was covered in sparkling silver body paint, and he accessorized with Swarovski crystals and pearls.

It was definitely one of the boldest looks seen at the Met Gala 2023. From an ornate eye mask to painted nails, he really pushed the boundaries on this one. No doubt fans will have a field day with his look, flooding the internet with countless memes about his "bejeweled look."

4) The bicycle

Lead singer and guitarist of Talking Heads, David Byrne arrived at the Met Gala 2023 on a bicycle. He posed with the bicycle on the red carpet, and it seemed like it was his plus one for the event. The bike even had a vehicle placard placed in its basket.

Funny and bizarre, this look was definitely one of the strangest at the Met Gala 2023. It isn't an everyday affair for a bicycle to become the center of attention on the Met steps, and fans will surely find a way to immortalize the bike's red carpet adventure through memes.

5) Twinning on the red carpet

At the Met Gala 2023, two invitees unintentionally wore the same dress. Actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde wore a white version of the side cutout gown, created by Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst. Meanwhile, Vogue China editor Margaret Zhang was seen wearing a similar dress in black that had a ruffled skirt and cape.

Olivia and Margaret made the headlines for wearing the same dress after their appearance on the red carpet (Image via Getty)

Even though both dresses had subtle differences, it didn't stop the internet from comparing them to "the dress" meme that became popular in 2015.

The Met Gala 2023 witnessed many unexpected and creative looks, but these five looks in particular will surely make their way into your feed for days to come in the form of hilarious memes.

