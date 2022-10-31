Rina Sawayama European Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Rina Sawayama has announced European tour dates in support of her recently released album, Hold The Girl. The European leg of the trek, billed as the Hold The Girl tour, will kick off on February 14 in Brussels and end on February 27 in Oslo. In addition, the Japanese-British artist has released a new video for her song Frankenstein.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting Friday, November 4 at 10:00 am PT. A pre-sale will begin on Monday, October 31 at 10:00 am PT. Ticket options, including standard and VIP options, are available from the artist’s official website. The ultimate VIP package is priced at €154 and includes one general admission concert ticket and a socially distanced photo opportunity with Rina Sawayama. Pre-sale tickets are priced at €29.
Rina Sawayama 2023 European tour dates
February 14 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
February 15 – Paris, Olympia
February 16 – Zurich, Volkshaus
February 18 – Milan, Fabrique
February 19 – Munich, Muffathalle
February 21 – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg
February 23 – Warsaw, Stodola
February 24 – Berlin, Huxley’s Neue Welt
February 26 – Stockholm, Berns
February 27 – Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall
Earlier this year, Rina Sawayama announced tour dates for the American leg of the tour, which will kick off on November 1 in Brooklyn and will conclude on November 23.
Rina Sawayama 2022 US tour dates
- November 01 — Brooklyn, NY at Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- November 04 — Boston, MA at Roadrunner
- November 05 — Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore
- November 06 — Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore
- November 08 — Atlanta, GA at The Eastern
- November 09 — Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works
- November 11 — Dallas, TX at South Side Ballroom
- November 12 — Austin, TX at Emo’s Austin
- November 13 — Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall
- November 16 — Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren
- November 18 — San Diego, CA at Soma
- November 21 — Oakland, CA at Fox Theater
- November 23 — Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium
More about Rina Sawayama’s new album, Hold the Girl
Earlier in September, Rina Sawayama released her second studio album, titled Hold The Girl, via Dirty Hit. The lead single from the album, titled This Hell, was released on May 18, 2022. Sawayama noted that she derived inspiration for the album from artists including Kelly Clarkson, the Corrs, Paramore, and Sugababes. She also said Taylor Swift's 2020 album, Folklore, influenced it.
Sawayama co-wrote This Hell with Paul Epworth and Lauren Aquilina. It is co-produced by Epworth and Clarence Clarity. Speaking about the lead single of the album, the artist wrote:
“Country music at its core to me represents comfort, brilliant storytelling and authentic expression of the writer's reality. I’ve been dreaming of working with Paul Epworth my entire career so I knew it was meant to be when we finished this song in a day. I put in as many iconic pop culture moments as I can, but the song is more than that."
The artist released her self-titled debut in 2017, which was followed by her debut album in 2020, which featured hit tracks including XS and Love Me 4 Me.