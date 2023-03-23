“RIP his lungs”: J Cole’s revelation about smoking at 6 years of age sparks memefest online

American rapper J Cole has sparked a memefest online after he revealed he began smoking at the age of 6.

While appearing on an episode of the Lead by Example With Bob Myers podcast, the 38-year-old shared that he began smoking "regularly" at the age of 6 and how his older brother found out about it.

“I was always hanging around the older kids in the neighborhood that [my older brother, Zach] was hanging around and they were smoking. And I was young and fearless and trying to be cool. So, it was like, ‘Oh, y’all smoking. Let me see that.’ And, of course, we’re all out there [with] young parents, long leashes. Not that [my mom] knew I was doing this.”

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to J Cole's news of smoking cigarettes at the age of 6.

J Cole further revealed how his mother reacted to the news after he was outed by his older brother.

Twitter reacts to J Cole's revelation about smoking cigarettes

After the news that J Cole started smoking at the age of 6 went viral, Twitterati was left shocked. Several users humored the situation and reacted to the news with memes. Some even joked about the She Knows' singer's lungs at this age.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the rapper smoking at the age of 6.

J Cole's mother was disappointed when she found out about his smoking

As mentioned above, J Cole's older brother asked for cigarettes, and the kids gave him one. The No Role Modelz singer was busted when his brother ran home and told their mother. Recalling the incident, he said:

“She was like, ‘Say something,’. I was like, ‘What do you mean, say something?’ and when I said it she bent down, she smelled the cigarette smoke on my breath.”

Jah Talks Music @JahTalksMusic J. Cole said he looked up to the following artists when he was growing up:



Nas

2Pac

Jay-Z

Lil Wayne

Kanye West

André 3000



To J. Cole, they were “life-changing people (he) was looking at for guidance” J. Cole said he looked up to the following artists when he was growing up:Nas2PacJay-ZLil WayneKanye WestAndré 3000To J. Cole, they were “life-changing people (he) was looking at for guidance” https://t.co/V2vVMoKe7J

J Cole described the moment as "life-changing," adding that he then became a "self-corrector" and understood that his "actions can hurt someone else."

In the interview, the rapper also stated that his wish for his kids is for them to learn things at the age of 15 or 16, which he realized at 30.

Poll : 0 votes