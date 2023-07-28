“Robert the third”: Fans react to baby Tatum’s pictures as Khloe Kardashian shares son’s pictures on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian welcomed baby Tatum with Tristan Thompson in the midst of a lot of controversy surrounding their relationship. In December 2021, news of Tristan fathering a baby with Maralee Nichols broke the internet, however, at the time, nobody was aware that Khloe and Tristan’s surrogate had conceived baby Tatum just weeks ago.

In season 3 of The Kardashians, Khloe was candid about having trouble bonding with the baby since he was conceived via a surrogate. In the earlier episodes, while in conversation with Kris Jenner she stated that compared to True, it was taking her longer. She added that the connection took days with True and with Tatum, it was taking months and they still didn’t have a complete bond.

However, the connection finally came as fans saw in the season finale, as Khloe’s bond with her son had evidently grown. The episode that aired last week saw Tatum looking bigger as he grew and at one point the Momager pointed out that Tatum looks like “the exact same baby as Robert when he was born.”

Tatum recently turned one year old and Khloe shared rare pictures of the baby and in the post noted that his bond with True reminds her so much of her bond with her brother.

Fans call Tatum "Robert the third" (Image via Instagram/@khloekardashian)

Fans echoed Khloe Kardashians’ thoughts and called baby Tatum Robert the Third as they noticed the resemblance that the one-year-old has to Robert Kardashian.

“Immediately saw Rob”: Fans react to Khloe Kardashians’ Instagram post celebrating Tatum’s first birthday

Khloe Kardashian recently took to social media to share a carasoul of pictures of her son, Tatum as he turns one. Along with the pictures she wrote a heartfelt caption in which she stated that God knew that she need him and that she needed “a love” that only he could give her.

"Tatum, you have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have."

The reality star noted that her children’s bond reminds her of the bond she has with her brother, Rob, and added that her son looks a lot like him as well.

Fans took to social media to react to the picture and noted that the baby indeed looks a lot like her brother, and further stated that he was in fact “Robert Kardashian’s blood” referring to the age-old rumors of the American lawyer not being The Kardahians star's biological father.

Fans react to Khloe's birthday post for baby Tatum (Image via Instagram/@khloekardashian)

When Kris Jenner's memoir was released in 2011, it included revelations about her infidelity during her marriage to her ex-husband. This led to speculation among fans about Khloe Kardashian's biological parentage.

Khloe, who was taller than her sisters and had less resemblance to them and her mother, underwent a paternity test that was featured on the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" to dispel the rumors and put an end to the speculation.

While she was initially hesitant about the test because her “father is who” her father is, she eventually agreed to do a DNA test which proved that Robert Kardashian was her father.

The Kardashians recently wrapped season three which showcased Tatum’s father, Tristan moving in with Khloe Kardashian after losing his mother.