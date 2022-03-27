RoboBurger: Where to find, price, and everything to know about the world’s first robot chef in vending machine 

In a first, RoboBurger launched its fully autonomous robotic burger chef on Friday at the Newport Centre, a mall in Jersey City, New Jersey. The miniature restaurant, housed in a vending machine, delivers on the promise of a restaurant-quality freshly grilled burger in just six minutes.

Machine learning makes another stride towards a futuristic society where a robot-chef revolutionizes post-COVID contactless restaurant experiences. RoboBurger assures customers of "the perfectly grilled patty and a crispy, fresh toasted bun", made by their own personal robot-chef.

How does RoboBurger's robot-chef work?

Housed in a 12 square foot vending machine that can plug in anywhere, RoboBurger is an "artificially intelligent, self-operating, patented kitchen."

The robot's description on the quick service restaurant's website reads:

"The robot is equipped with a complex, miniature kitchen consisting of a refrigeration system to keep ingredients fresh, a griddle to cook and a dishwasher system to allow the unit to self-clean, making it the first machine of its kind."

It was designed to encompass the numerous processes of every full-scale restaurant into its compact structure. The company's founder, Audley Wilson, started the company in his garage 17 years ago when the prototype took up the entire space.

His vision came to fruition in 2019 when he launched the minority-owned business with his partners Dan Braido and Andy Seigel.

In a press release, the company explained the robot-chef's cooking process:

"The robot uses a five-step cooking process similar to what chefs use in quick service restaurants. The robo-chef grills the patty, toasts the bun, dispenses the selected condiments, assembles the burger, and delivers it piping hot in about six minutes, for only $6.99."

The robot-chef vending machine was co-founded by Audley Wilson in 2019, after 17 years of development (Images via RoboBurger)

The robot-chef boasts the fastest grill-to-hand technology in the culinary industry. Customers who order the burger have a freshly-made burger in their hands within 30 seconds of it coming off the grill.

Audley Wilson, RoboBurger's co-founder and CEO, said:

"RoboBurger gives everyone freshly grilled, delicious burgers - while ensuring a safe, contactless experience. [It] always comes out piping hot and is never pre-cooked and kept warm."

The promise of made-to-order burgers every single time positions the robot-chef vending machine restaurant as a notable rival to fast-food joints' pre-heated patties.

They claim that their fresh, high-quality ingredients are the secret behind their impeccable taste. The brand sources its high-quality meat exclusively from local butchers and artisanal buns from local bakers.

They are particular about only sourcing 100% Angus beef that is vegetarian and grass-fed, raised without artificial hormones, and free from antibiotics.

This futuristic invention was fuelled by the co-founders' vision of accessible hot, fresh, and affordable meals for students, airport goers, and busy employees everywhere, at any time, at just the press of a button.

The company hopes to expand to airports, malls, colleges, offices, factories, and military bases across the country soon.

It also holds the honor of being the only hot food vending machine certified by the National Sanitary Foundation (NSF). It is certified to the highest US food safety regulations - NSF/ANSI 25.

