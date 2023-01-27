Rock the Bells Cruise 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy and more 

Hip-hop festival Rock the Bells is headed to the sea this year, with a cruise set to take place in November. Festival founder and rapper LL Cool J shared a star-studded lineup for the festival.

The cruise will take place from Miami to the Bahamas, from November 13 to 17.

LL COOL J and Rock The Bells in social media statement shared:

“We’re bringing the celebration of Hip-Hop turning 50 to the high seas with Sixthman (the industry leader in unforgettable music festivals at sea) and bringing some of the greatest DJs, MCs, and producers of all time with us.”

The caption added:

“Whether you’re an East, West, or South purist, this cruise has you covered. Ready to check the lineup, get more information and join the waitlist? Visit RockTheBellsCruise.com!”

Rappers Roxanne Shanté and Torae have been announced as the hosts for the hip-hop cruise. The boat’s deck is also likely to host a boat concert from artists Trina and Trick Daddy, as per previous reports.

In a press statement, Shanté who is slated to host the festival, noted:

“How could I not Rock the Boat with the Goat? LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells keep the culture afloat. Please believe it.”

Too $hort further added, noting:

“Rock The Bells is hip-hop history, and they’re working to make history!”

The 2023 Rock the Bells Cruise Lineup is here

As per the festival’s official website, the tickets have already sold out, with the option to join the waiting list. Depending on the packages of the cruise, tickets are priced between $800 and $5000.

The second tier of the festival is likely to be more expensive.

The festival, on its website, noted:

“Immerse yourself in the incredible Hip-Hop inspired dream vacation with a community of like-minded heads. Turn up on the pool deck and unwind on the beautiful, white-sand beaches of Grand Bahama Island and Nassau for the greatest trip in Hip-Hop history.”

Rick Ross

Rozay

Ghostface

Big Boi

Lil Jon

DJ Jazzy Jeff

MC Lyte

Big Daddy Kane

Slick Rick

Too $hort.

Just Blaze

Mannie Fresh

Pete Rock

DJ Quik

EPMD

Bun B

Grandmaster Caz

DJ Scratch

Rock The Bells @RockTheBells The sold-out Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience lineup is here! We're bringing the celebration of Hip-Hop turning 50 to the high seas with @SXMLiveLoud & bringing some of the greatest DJs, MCs, & producers with us. Visit rockthebellscruise.com to join the waitlist 🛥️ The sold-out Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience lineup is here! We're bringing the celebration of Hip-Hop turning 50 to the high seas with @SXMLiveLoud & bringing some of the greatest DJs, MCs, & producers with us. Visit rockthebellscruise.com to join the waitlist 🛥️🌊 https://t.co/bR5ojA21sz

The Norwegian Pearl Cruise Ship, which is accommodating the lineup, will take off from the port of Miami on November 13, arriving in Nassau, Bahamas on November 14 and reaching Grand Bahama Island on November 15. November 16 has been marked as a “day at sea” with the cruise circling back on November 17.

As per Hip Hop Dx, the festival will also host various activities including pool deck parties with Kid Capri, DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti, podcasts, roller skating, open mic nights, movie screenings, art galleries, tattoos, basketball and Bun B’s Trill Mealz Food Court.

The first iteration of Rock the Bells took place in 2004 in Southern California, featuring a lineup of high-profile alternative artists.

A documentary has also covered the festival, with the same title. The film was created by filmmaker Denis Hennelly and highlights the buildup of the first Rock the Bells festival, which was headlined by a reunited Wu-Tang Clan

Poll : 0 votes