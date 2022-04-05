Rock the Bells Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and all you need to know

Hip-hop festival Rock the Bells is slated for August 5 this year at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. The one-day event is named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name and will be hosted by Roxanne Shanté. The headliners of Rock the Bells festival include LL J Cool himself, Ice Cube, and Rick Ross, among others.

In a newsletter, the festival noted that the revamped Rock the Bells hip-hop music festival is being held a week before the 49th anniversary of the genesis of hip-hop music and culture, which is now nationally celebrated as Hip-Hop Celebration Day.

Rock the Bells presale details

The presale for the festival starts on Thursday, April 7, at 10:00 am EDT. Fans can register on the festival's official website with their mobile number to get an exclusive presale code and link to buy tickets before they go on sale.

Speaking about the concert in a press statement, LL Cool J said:

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of hip-hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today.”

He further added:

“Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential hip-hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

Rock the Bells Festival 2022 lineup

The festival's full lineup is yet to be revealed, but so far, the artists announced are LL Cool J, DJ Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Jadakiss, and Lil Lim.

Other artists that have been announced include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will perform their set as The Diplomats.

Southern rap bands performing at the event include Rick Ross, Trina, and Scarface, whose set will mark the 20th anniversary of the classic The Fix. More acts will be announced in the days to come.

In a statement, Shante said:

“The Rock the Bells festival is going to be different from any other festival you’ve attended, bringing great people, great vibes, and great music together to represent and celebrate the originality and greatness of hip-hop. With me as your host, you are guaranteed to have a nice day making hip-hop memories from dusk till dawn. Plzbelieveit baby.”

The event is being produced by LL’s lifestyle brand and co-produced by AEG. Presale tickets go live on Thursday, April 7, at 10:00 am EDT.

