Rock the South 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, and more

After a jam-packed festival this year, the annual country music festival, Rock The South, has announced its schedule for 2023. The event, which is scheduled to take place from July 20-23, will be held at 1872 County Road 469, Cullman, Alabama.

The headliner for the festival is Chris Stapleton, who won the Male Vocalist of the Year at this year’s Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The festival’s lineup also features Cody Johnson, who won the CMA award for the single Til You Can’t.

Additionally, the lineup features country greats, including Zach Bryan, Riley Green, Travis Tritt, Jo Dee Messina, Bailey Zimmerman, and Drake Milligan, among others.

Rock The South 2023 Festival Tickets and Presale

J.R. Carroll @JRVCarroll Excited to head out to Cullman, Alabama this July for Rock The South with some old friends and some new ones! Hope to see y’all out there!! You can get tickets at the link in my bio! Hope to see y’all out there! Excited to head out to Cullman, Alabama this July for Rock The South with some old friends and some new ones! Hope to see y’all out there!! You can get tickets at the link in my bio! Hope to see y’all out there! https://t.co/xENJMDh0hw

The presale tickets for Rock The South festival are available via the festival’s website. The various categories in which the presale passes are available include general admission tickets priced at $129.99, VIP passes priced at $349.99, and Front Porch Seating at $799.99.

As per Rock The South festival’s website, all presale prices will be live for 24 hours. To access the presale, attendees require a presale code to buy the tickets, which will be available for those who sign up with a name, email, and phone number on Rock the South website.

From Friday, November 11, 10 am CDT, prices will go up, and the general admission tickets will be priced at $149.99, VIP tickets at $369.99, Front Porch at $849.99, and Country Club at $2,799.99.

Mackenzie Carpenter @mackcarpmusic

@rockthesouth I hear this is the BIGGEST Rock The South EVER!! 🤘🤠 I’ll see you in Cullman, Alabama this July! Get your presale tickets now: rockthesouth.com I hear this is the BIGGEST Rock The South EVER!! 🤘🤠 I’ll see you in Cullman, Alabama this July! Get your presale tickets now: rockthesouth.com@rockthesouth https://t.co/lqrZweWyHl

Also available via Rock The South festival website is a VIP level Country Club pass priced at $2499. This includes benefits like a Skydeck with elevated seating, concierge service, and a private entrance.

The Country Club pass also provides access to parking close to the festival grounds. It also provides access to private restrooms with an attendant, a lounge with an open bar and food, and air-conditioned spaces with phone charging stations and Wi-Fi access, among other features.

More about the festival's headliners

Among the headliners is Chris Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy award winner. This year, Stapleton was nominated for five 2022 CMA awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year for I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) and single of the year, and song of the year for You Should Probably Leave. The singer won the Male Vocalist of The Year, bringing his award count in the category to six.

Earlier this year, Stapleton headlined the 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival. In 2015, he released his debut album Traveller, which featured the popular song Tennesse Whiskey, which was certified Diamond by the RIAA.

The album won Grammy awards in categories including Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance.

In 2017, Stapleton released his second studio album, From a Room: Volume 1, which bagged a Grammy Award for Best Country Album. It was followed by From a Room: Volume 2 in the same year. In 2020, the singer released his fourth studio album Starting Over, which won the third Grammy for Best Country Album.

Poll : 0 votes