Ronnie Fieg x Clarks Originals x Adidas "8th St" Samba sneaker collection: Release date and more explored

Kith label founder Ronnie Fieg is collaborating with the British footwear label Clarks Originals and the iconic German sportswear giant Adidas to release a brand-new sneaker collection. The terrific trio took a spin over the Three Stripes label's one of the most classic sneaker models, Samba, for their latest collection.

The trio's partnership in itself is a historic moment. A long-running collaboration between Clarks Originals and Kith dubbed the "8th St," is being relaunched with brand-new makeovers upon the sneaker model.

The Ronnie Fieg x Clarks Originals x Adidas "8th St" Samba sneaker collection is slated to be retailed via the official e-commerce site of Kith and select storefronts, and other retailers on March 24, 2023.

The upcoming Ronnie Fieg x Clarks Originals x Adidas "8th St" Samba sneaker collection features three new makeovers

The upcoming Ronnie Fieg x Clarks Originals x Adidas "8th St" Samba sneaker collection features three brand new makeovers of the silhouette (Image via @ronniefieg/Instagram)

Ronnie Fieg and his fashion brand Kith have become almost synonymous with footwear collaborations for over a decade now. Fieg himself takes the liberty to tease the upcoming collaborations via his official Instagram handle.

The designer followed a similar pattern and dropped various hints of the collab before actually announcing it on March 18, 2023, for which he wrote in the caption,

"Not a better feeling in the world than bringing like minded people together. The good people at Clarks and Adidas made this all possible. They trusted me to bring this crazy idea to life… A crafted built up Samba made of English Steads suede, same suede used on our beloved classic wallabees."

He further announced that the collaboration will be authentic for the interested buyers,

"We also used the same classic grade-A crepe shipped from Clarks supplier to the Adidas factory to make this the most authentic 3-way partnership I’ve worked on to date. 5 rounds of samples, and 18 months later we are finally here. Introducing the 8th st. Samba. Releasing this coming Friday, March 24th."

The trio has prepared three brand-new colorways for the "8th St" Sambas. For the three iterations, the trio readied "Dark Green," "Wheat," and "Cream Green" colorways. The trio merged their mutual DNA in earth-friendly colorways for these three offerings.

The 1949-released Samba has been reimagined by Kith through a chunky lens. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of the signature suede of Clarks Originals. All three pairs are further given a rough, rugged finish via the tonal mudguard overlays.

The iconic Three Stripes branding on the medial profile and heel tabs is constructed out of leather material. The co-branded details of all three brands are placed upon the leather tongue tags and insoles.

The look is finished off with the British shoemaker, Clarks Originals' signature semi-translucent crepe sole unit, which provides a vintage aesthetic as it is clad in a natural tan finish. The collaborative sneaker collection is set to release via Kith and select retailers on March 24, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes