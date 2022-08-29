Where to buy Clarks Originals x Moncler collection? Price, release date and more explored

British footwear label Clarks Originals is collaborating with Italian luxury fashion label Moncler to create a unique take on two classic Clarks designs. The dynamic duo is reworking the Wallabee Boot and Monwallabee silhouettes, which both feature quilted padded nylon and shearling fabrications to keep one's feet warm during the winter.

These collaborations come after the Clarks' previous collaborations with NEIGHBORHOOD, thisisneverthat, and C.P. company. The collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site and in select Clarks stores.

More about the newly released Clarks Originals x Moncler 5-piece footwear collection

Newly released Clarks Originals x Moncler 5-piece footwear collection (Image via Clarks)

The two brands have collaborated on a five-piece footwear collection that will debut with two winter-inspired silhouettes.The classic Wallabee Boot will be launched in two colorways, whereas the Monwallabee silhouette will be launched in three silhouettes. Each of these five pairs will include fobs (tags) for both labels.

Nathan VanHook, Moncler's head of footwear design, discussed the collaboration in an interview with Complex as:

"I think the big thing is that Moncler has such a rich DNA in the outdoors. I mean, starting from 1952, creating product for mountaineering and for exploration and really functional product. I think using that ethos in what you’re creating—and Moncler technically is a luxury brand—but for me it’s all about creating function.

The first silhouette on the list is the classic Wallabee boot, which comes in two colorways. The iconic Clarks Originals silhouette has been winterised with Moncler's alpine-inspired materials for the collaborative offerings. The official site introduces the silhouette's collection as:

"Introducing the Clarks Originals X Moncler 1952 Man Wallabee collection. Giving our cult classic Wallabee Boot a winter-ready spin, our latest partnership is inspired by luxury alpine brand Moncler’s unique blend of heritage roots and bold, progressive aesthetic."

The silhouettes are inspired by Sergio Zambon's '2 Moncler 1952 Man' collection. The footwear collaboration reimagines the brand's heritage as elevated autumn/winter styles with contemporary and modern touches.

The Wallabee Boot come in orange and beige Wool colorways and can be availed for £375 (approx $437). Both silhouettes include three fobs: one with Wallabee branding, one with "1952" embossed Moncler branding, and one with Clarks Originals branding.

The second part of the collection is the Monwallabee silhouette, which comes in three colorways. The silhouette captures the desire for travel and movement by recreating the original Wallabees with technical and sensory winterized materials like quilted padded nylon and soft shearlings.

The three shoes are inspired by Moncler's iconic puffer jacket. The silhouette's commando sole is also made of Clarks Originals crepe midsoles and Moncler's emblem clip cleats, stabilisers, and the colourful Vibram outsoles, giving it a mountainwear-inspired look.

The silhouettes come in three colorways: charcoal/blue, black/green, and oak/yellow, each with a traditional cushioned look. All three colorways have an outdoor-ready aesthetic and are accompanied by metal togs and two sets of rope laces to complete the look.

The MonWallabee boots can be availed at a retail price of £275 (approx $321). The entire collection can be availed at the official e-commerce site of Clarks, starting Thursday, August 25, 2022.

