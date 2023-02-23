Royal Rendezvous release date, cast list, and more about E! movie

Promising to be a highly entertaining romantic comedy movie, Royal Rendezvous is all set to make its arrival exclusively on the E! Network on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Gleaned from the original story by Scott Damian and Heather R. Provost, the movie has been written by Sara Endsley and directed by Christine Luby.

The brief synopsis for the rom-com movie Royal Rendezvous, released by E!, reads:

"An East L.A. chef is invited to Ireland to cook a royal banquet for a Lord's grandmother in hopes of stopping her from selling their manor. But budding romances threaten to derail the plan."

Alongside an interesting storyline, Royal Rendezvous also boasts notable actors such as Isabella Gomez, Ruairi O'Connor, Ronan Raftery, and Dearbhla Molloy, among others, playing important roles. Without further delay, let's jump right in to explore the lead cast members and their characters in the new movie on E!.

Take a closer look at the lead Royal Rendezvous characters and the actors playing them

Isabella Gomez as Cat

Highly talented Colombian-American actress Isabella Gomez is all set to play the lead role of Cat, the East L.A. chef in E!'s Royal Rendezvous.

Gomez is best known for her portrayal of the character Gina Navarro in the 2022 movie Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Elena Alvarez in the 2017 TV series One Day at a Time, and Alicia Gomez in the 2021 TV series Head of the Class.

Isabella Gomez has also been a significant part of a few other well-known TV series and movies, including Matador, Modern Family, The Party, Big Hero 6: The Series, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, Initiation, and a few others.

Ruairi O'Connor as James

Well-known Irish actor Ruairi O'Connor will be seen portraying a pivotal role as James in the upcoming rom-com movie.

O'Connor is best known for playing the pivotal role of Arne Cheyenne Johnson in the 2021 movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Ty Fitzgerald in the 2021 TV series The Morning Show.

The actor has also been a crucial part of a few other noteworthy movies and TV series, such as Tinderface, Can't Cope, Won't Cope, My Mother and Other Strangers, Delicious, The Spanish Princess, What Richard Did, Handsome Devil, Teen Spirit, and The Postcard Killings.

Ronan Raftery as Rory

Noteworthy Irish actor Ronan Raftery is all set to play the character of Rory in the latest E! movie, Royal Rendezvous.

The actor is best known for portraying the character Robert Gestalt in the 2019 TV series The Rook and Langdon Shaw in the 2016 movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Ronan Raftery has also been a vital part of a few other TV series and movies, including Captain America: The First Avenger, Death of a Superhero, The Siege of Jadotville, Mortal Engines, Doctors, Fresh Meat, Moone Boy, Crossing Lines, and The Terror.

Dearbhla Molloy as The Dutchess

Notable Irish actress Dearbhla Molloy will be seen playing the vital role of The Dutchess in the brand new rom-com movie.

She is best known for playing the role of Helen Connor in the 2009 TV series Coronation Street, Vera in the 2018 TV series Women on the Verge, Dr. Bernice Falkowska in the 2009 TV movie U Be Dead, and Dame Beatrice in the 1975 TV movie In This House of Brede.

Dearbhla Molloy has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including Tara Road, This Is the Sea, The Blackwater Lightship, Play for Today, The Bill, and many more.

Other actors on the cast list for the E! movie include Marcus Lamb, Leonard Buckley, Juliette Crosbie, Peter Rothwell, Vanessa Ifediora, and a few others.

Don't forget to catch Royal Rendezvous, which will premiere on Sunday, February 26, 2023, on E!.

