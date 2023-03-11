Rufus Du Sol Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Popular metal band Rufus Du Sol announced their much-awaited SUMMER '23 Tour, through their official Twitter page.

The band is all set to embark on a tour in support of their 2021 album, Surrender, which was a massive hit among both fans and critics. The tour will start on August 1, 2023, and will take them to seven cities across North America for an unforgettable live performance in partnership with Live Nation & AEG.

The Live Nation and Local/Venue groups will have access to presale tickets on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10 am and 12 pm, respectively. Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 am local time at every venue from Friday, March 10, 2023.

Don't miss your chance to witness the groundbreaking sounds and breathtaking visuals of Rufus Du Sol.

Rufus Du Sol Summer '23 Tour dates & venue

The Summer 2023 tour for the band will start on August 2, 2023, and will continue till August 10, 2023. They will travel from Boston to Indianapolis to Charlotte, where they will end their tour. Here are the dates and venues for the band's 2023 tour:

August 2, 2023 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway with HVOB in Boston, Massachusetts

August 4, 2023 – Osheaga Festival in Montreal, QC, Canada

August 5, 2023 – Budweiser Stage with Monolink in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

August 8, 2023 – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park with Monolin in Indianapolis, Indiana

August 9, 2023 – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park with Monolink in Cincinnati, Ohio

August 11, 2023 – Jacobs Pavilion with Channel Tres (DJ Set) in Cleveland, Ohio

August 12, 2023 – PNC Music Pavilion with Channel Tres (DJ Set) in Charlotte, North Carolina

Tickets are available for purchase from the band's official website

Rufus Du Sol also revealed their support acts for the tour will be Austrian electronic duo HVOB, Monolink, and Channel Tres. They will back the band up at select shows. The band's upcoming shows are set to become an unforgettable experience for their fans.

More about the band

Rufus Du Sol will treat their fans to brilliant performances (Image via Getty)

The Australian band was formed in 2010 and their debut album, Atlas, was released in 2013. It quickly soared to the top of the Australian album charts, earning a gold certification.

Their follow-up album, Bloom, was released in 2016 and achieved commercial success, topping the Australian charts and earning a gold certification. In 2018, they released their third album, Solace, which peaked at number two on the ARIA charts.

Their latest album, Surrender, was released in 2021, further cementing their place as one of the most successful and influential metal bands in the music industry

Rufus Du Sol has toured extensively, performing at major festivals and venues around the world. Their live shows are known for their breathtaking visuals and immersive experiences, making them a must-see act for fans of electronic music. With four successful albums under their belt, the band continues to push boundaries and innovate in the music industry.

