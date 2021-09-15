Are Kirk Medas and Wren Marie still together? "Floribama Shore" star's Instagram profile sparks breakup rumors

Floribama Shore season 4 introduced Kirk Medas’ girlfriend, Wren Marie, to its viewers. While the couple seemed to be deeply in love when Wren appeared as a guest on the show, the current scenario might be different.

Rumors milled that there is trouble in paradise. According to some Reddit users, Kirk has apparently blocked Wren on Instagram, indicating their breakup.

And while the Floribama Shore star has rarely been seen talking about his love life, even on camera, there is a slight chance that he will open up about his rumored split this time.

Did the Floribama Shore housemate cheat on Wren Marie?

The couple’s probable split came to light when some users on Reddit noticed that all the comments and likes Wren and Kirk had made on each other’s posts were deleted. While some were curious, a few users thought that Wren could find a better partner than Kirk.

Reddit users discussing Kirk Medas and Wren Marie's relationship (Image via Reddit)

It was speculated that the Floribama Shore housemate might have cheated on Wren, and one of the cast members, Gus Smyrnios, was trying to hint at the same in season 4.

Who is Wren Marie?

While rumors about Kirk Medas and Wren Marie’s troubled relationship are doing the rounds, there are quite a few people who know about the Atlanta girl.

Wren Marie is in nursing school and is extremely private about her life. Therefore, she is not quite active on social media. When she appeared on Floribama Shore earlier this year, fans found her beautiful and praised the duo as a couple.

She and Kirk had been going strong for two years, although the latter never spoke about her on the show. However, he never even flirted with anyone on Floribama Shore, which made fans suspicious about Kirk having a girlfriend at that time.

Floribama Shore season 4 is coming back with a new episode

Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice, and Gus Smyrnios are the eight housemates who star in season 4 of Floribama Shore.

The 15th episode of Floribama Shore was aired this May, and now, it will be back with episode 16. The show will feature the gang partying and enjoying life in Georgia after they had a blast in Montana and Lake Havasu in previous episodes. According to the promo shared by the network, Nilsa’s pregnancy will also be the highlight this time.

MTV Floribama Shore @FloribamaShore The fambam is bringing the fun to Georgia! 🍑 See what trouble these party animals get into when an all-new season of #MTVFloribamaShore returns Thursday, Sept 16th at 8p on @mtv! 🥳 The fambam is bringing the fun to Georgia! 🍑 See what trouble these party animals get into when an all-new season of #MTVFloribamaShore returns Thursday, Sept 16th at 8p on @mtv! 🥳 https://t.co/yyAqRlssXJ

MTV will stream upcoming episodes of Floribama Shore from September 16, Thursday at 8 PM Eastern Time (ET).

