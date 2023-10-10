Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3? Viral rumors debunked

On October 1, the internet buzzed with excitement as a video surfaced, seemingly depicting Taylor Swift in a cameo role for the highly anticipated film Deadpool 3. The footage, which quickly went viral, purportedly showed Swift's character being pushed under a moving vehicle. Fans and media outlets speculated about the pop sensation's unexpected entry into the Marvel universe.

However, as the buzz grew louder, the truth behind this viral rumor began to emerge. The video in question was indeed real, but it had been plucked from a different cinematic endeavor altogether, throwing a bucket of cold water on the hopes of Swift's appearance in Deadpool 3.

Here's the post that falsely claimed her cameo:

The tweet that made fans think there's Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3 (Image via Twitter@Pollos_Hernandy)

Contrary to the speculations by Swifties and Marvel fans, there was no concrete evidence that suggested Taylor Swift's involvement in the film, which was still in production as of the time of writing this article.

Is there a chance of seeing Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3?

To unravel the mystery, we need to rewind to 2022, when Swift had a small acting role in the movie Amsterdam. The viral video that had fans abuzz was a scene from this film, not Deadpool 3. In the 2022 movie, she played the character Elizabeth Meekins. The scene featured Swift's character being pushed under a moving car, a dramatic moment from her role in Amsterdam.

In fact, around the time of the movie's release, 20th Century Studios officially shared this clip on its YouTube channel. The snippet showcased Swift alongside renowned actors like Christian Bale, Chris Rock, and John David Washington. Thus, the video's authenticity was never in question; it was simply misconstrued to be from the upcoming film.

As Taylor Swift attended an NFL football game between the New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs on October 1, 2023, alongside Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and the film's director, Shawn Levy, the rumors of her involvement in the movie reached its peak, with people incessantly talking about it on social media.

Marvel fans put their knowledge to use and began to speculate that Swift might portray Dazzler, an X-Men mutant with the ability to transform sound into light. However, despite the buzz generated by this high-profile outing, concrete evidence linking her to Deadpool 3 remained elusive.

Taylor Swift at a game with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Image via New York Post)

Shawn Levy, the film's director, added fuel to the fire by hinting at surprise celebrity appearances in the movie. He acknowledged the abundance of rumors surrounding the cast but remained tight-lipped about the specifics. Filming for Deadpool 3 did face a temporary halt due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, further shrouding the production in secrecy.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, the captivating spectacle surrounding the viral video, initially believed to feature Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3, was ultimately a case of mistaken identity. While fans and enthusiasts continue to fan the flames of speculation regarding Swift's potential entry into the Marvel cinematic universe, it's essential to acknowledge the absence of concrete evidence confirming her involvement.

The Marvel project, eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide, has managed to keep its casting decisions and plot details closely guarded. Therefore, the realm of speculation and imagination will continue to thrive, fueled by the boundless excitement of fans eagerly awaiting the next installment in the Deadpool franchise!