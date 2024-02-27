Jake Gyllenhall and Anne Hathaway are reportedly set to join Netflix's Beef Season 2 

After the massive success of the Netflix miniseries, Beef, fans now await the confirmation of Beef Season 2, with new details about the upcoming show doing the rounds every now and then. This time the rumours surround the actors who could be part of the highly anticipated sequel.

Rumors are rife that the upcoming show will revolve around two beefing couples. It has been reported by Deadline and other news outlets that the makers of the show are zeroing in on two such duos. One among them is Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, whom the audiences last saw and loved in Love & Other Drugs.

The other pairing is of Charles Melton from May December and Cailee Spaeny from Priscilla.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers for Beef Season 1. Please read at your discretion.

Reports suggest that Jake Gyllenhall and Anne Hathaway are joining the cast of Beef Season 2

Despite the absence of any official confirmation from the makers of Beef, rumors have been swirling regarding the show's second season. Not only that, names of actors who could be a part of the upcoming show have also been doing the rounds.

Deadline reports that Anne Hathway and Jake Gyllenhaal, along with Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton might play the roles of the two feuding couples in season 2.

That being said, at this point, it is all just a rumor as no official confirmation has been made by the makers of the show. Neither have they made any confirmation regarding the possibility of Beef Season 2.

What to expect from Beef Season 2?

Keeping the spirit of the previous season alive, fans could expect a lot of psychological and physical trauma-inducing elements in Beef Season 2. In the previous season, the feuding duo was complete strangers, however, this time the story will reportedly center around two couples.

Fans are excited to see what this new angle of familiarity between the central characters holds for the show.

When did Jake Gyllenhall and Anne Hathaway appear last on screen together?

The association between Jake Gyllenhall and Anne Hathaway can be traced back to as early as 2005. The two appeared on screen together in Brokeback Mountain. While Gyllenhall played Jack Twist, Hathaway played Lureen Newsome Twist, his wife.

The chemistry between the two was ravishing enough to be cast alongside each other in another movie Love & Other Drugs in 2010. In the movie, while Gyllenhall played Jamie Randall, Hathaway played Maggie Murdock.

If the rumors surrounding the cast of Beef Season 2 are true, this would be Gyllenhall and Hathaway's third project together.

What was the previous season of Beef about?

The first season of Beef premiered on Netflix on April 6, 2023. All ten episodes of the show were released on the same day. It starred Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in titular roles. While Wong played Amy Lau, a business owner, Yeun played Danny Cho, a man struggling to make ends meet.

The two crossed paths during a road rage, following which their lives changed forever. In an attempt to find relief from the mundanity of everyday life and the struggles associated with it, the two became obsessed with thrill. This persuaded them to be at constant loggerheads with one another, just to "feel something."

In an attempt to do so, the two ended up salvaging each other's lives. But, ultimately when the true faces of the people around them were revealed, the unlikely pair found solace in each other.

As mentioned already rumours surrounding Beef Season 2 have not been confirmed yet. Therefore, it is best to await official confirmation from the makers.