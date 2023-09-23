Marvel's Echo reportedly to mirror Secret Invasion with a shorter run

Marvel's eagerly awaited series Echo will supposedly contain five episodes, each lasting about an hour, according to Twitter user CanWeGetSomeToast, following in the footsteps of the Disney+ series Secret Invasion. A total of six episodes were initially planned for the show, but one was removed because of pace concerns.

Echo also has a new release date and will now be released in January 2024, two months later than its original November 2023 release. This two-month delay may leave fans torn between eagerness and irritation.

Fans can expect a binge-watching experience with a shorter run than initially planned. This shorter run time mimics Secret Invasion, and the change in the debut date enables Marvel to fine-tune the series and its whole slate.

Marvel’s Echo: Updates, cast, and more

Due to production issues brought on by the current writers' and actors' strikes, Marvel had to modify their shows appropriately. Marvel has chosen to delay the release of its numerous shows, such as Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and X-Men '97 to give each series a chance to shine without oversaturating consumers with superhero content.

Always take information from sources outside of Marvel with a grain of salt (Image via GamesRadar)

This decision also reflects the shorter run time that Echo now boasts, which some are comparing to Secret Invasion, a show which disappointed viewers. After its series conclusion with six episodes, Secret Invasion's overall episode runtime—not counting credits or recaps—became the shortest of all the live-action MCU Disney+ shows, coming in at 3 hours, 43 minutes, and 30 seconds.

However, some fans are also happy that Echo has decided to have a shorter 5-episode format, which will hopefully help the show offer a more condensed and straightforward story for its main character, with expectancies that it doesn't affect the character development or become another Secret Invasion (a show that disappointed many MCU and Marvel comic fans alike).

The show has a superb cast, highlighted by Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, aka Echo, in the lead role. Fans may be familiar with Alaqua from her role in the Hawkeye series. Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox, who will reprise their renowned roles as The Kingpin and Daredevil, respectively, from Netflix's Daredevil series, are also among the show's brilliant cast members.

The show will pave the way for the much-awaited Daredevil: Born Again series (Image via Marvel Comics)

There have been rumors that Charlie Cox's appearance in the show may bring on Jessica Jones or other well-known figures from the Netflix MCU, but until they are validated, it's important to take these reports with caution. Confirmed to be included in Disney+’s Echo are actors Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zach McClarnon.

Although there hasn't been a trailer for the show yet, the new release date implies one might be available soon. The show's rumored plan to air all of its episodes at once in January 2024 may make up for the short delay and give fans something to look forward to by offering them a binge-worthy experience.

With the release of the second season of Loki on October 5 and The Marvels in November, Disney+ and Marvel are still devoted to satisfying fans of the MCU.

Echo is a Disney+ series that fans are excited about as it will return audiences to the gritty street-level MCU. Thanks to Marvel's adaptability, his installment may provide fans with a smoother and less saturated voyage.