Rachel Zegler's screentime from Snow White cut drastically, insider leaks suggest

Rachel Zegler, a well-known figure in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptations of classic animated movies like Snow White and Shazam 2, used to represent the ongoing success of the studio. The highly anticipated remake of Snow White, in which Zegler is participating, has attracted considerable attention.

According to some entertainment industry folks like WDW Pro and The DisInsider, it seems like Disney is trying to deal with Zegler's controversial comments by adding a new storyline featuring a younger Snow White. This way, they can reduce Rachel Zegler's screen time.

As a result of Zegler's controversial comments and how people reacted to them, it looks like Disney might be changing her role in the movie. This just goes to show how things in the film industry can change and how much the audience matters. It's interesting to see how Disney is always trying new things and updating classic stories for modern viewers.

Viral YouTube video on Rachel Zegler's screentime being cut in Disney's Snow White (2025) surfaces

Rachel Zegler is caught up in drama due to rumors that Disney is cutting her screen time in the new Snow White movie. JosiahRises released a YouTube video discussing all the chaos surrounding Zegler and suggesting that Disney is trying to avoid any backlash from her negative comments about the original story.

The studio supposedly wants to add a new storyline about Snow White's childhood to try and save the movie's reputation. But JosiahRises doesn't seem too convinced about Disney's plan, mentioning their past mistakes and how people are starting to lose faith in them.

Disney reportedly wants to make Snow White's character appear more gentle and kind (Image via IMDb)

Even though people are talking about who will play young Snow White, there are still concerns about whether the movie will do well. According to this video, people are just not as interested in Disney movies anymore.

Sources, as mentioned before, say that Disney wants to make the Snow White actress seem more relatable and human by showing flashbacks and origin stories from her childhood.

They're hoping that this new storyline will not only bring more diversity but also make people who are uncertain about Rachel Zegler's portrayal feel more comfortable.

Disney's plans for Snow White by reportedly minimizing Rachel Zelger's appearance

Disney's decision to reportedly cut Zegler's screen time shows they're open to change in response to the fans' criticism. They're planning to bring in another actress to play a younger Snow White, giving the classic story a fresh vibe but still keeping its heart intact.

These new changes show that Disney is committed to being innovative, but they also make people wonder how closely the adaptation will stick to the original animated version. Adding in new characters and storylines is a way for Disney to keep up with what today's audiences want and care about.

Even though there's a lot of talk about Rachel Zegler's role getting cut and Emilia Faucher being cast as young Snow White, Disney hasn't officially confirmed anything yet. People are still guessing and hoping for news about the movie's production and who will be in the cast.

Final thoughts

In the end, whether Disney's new Snow White movie will be a hit or not depends on how well they mix old and new elements. At first, everyone was pumped about Rachel Zegler being in it, but the recent changes show that movies are always evolving and Disney listens to what fans have to say.

As the release of Snow White in March 2025 approaches, there's a lot of excitement building up. Meanwhile, Disney is figuring out how to adapt and give a fresh twist to the story. As the tale evolves, people can't stop talking about Rachel Zegler's important role in bringing this classic story to life on the big screen.

