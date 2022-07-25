Who is Noh-Varr in Marvel? Character explored as rumors of Park Seo-joon playing the Young Avenger emerge

South Korea’s heartthrob Park Seo-joon might be playing Marvel universe heartthrob, Noh-Varr, as per the Marvel Updates fan account on Twitter. The account, known for informing fans about “leaks” for everything related to Marvel, posted the information on July 21.

While many are taking the information with a grain of salt, some are also saying that the What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? actor seems to be a perfect fit for the role.

Noh-Varr is an ambitious Young Avenger, who is also portrayed as an outright s*x symbol. The mention of the superhero also arrived a few days before San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 revealed ambitious Marvel projects.

The speculation of Park Seo-joon playing Noh-Varr seems to be a smooth connection to the ongoing Marvel storyline. The South Korean actor was confirmed to feature alongside Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2 earlier this year.

Meet Noh-Varr, the bisexual Young Avenger who might be portrayed by Park Seo-joon

Noh-Varr, in simpler terms, is a hunk. He is a part of the Marvels and goes by many aliases. The most popular ones are Marvel Boy and Protector. The superhero was introduced in the self-titled 2000 comic. As one of the many younger superheroes, he was also a part of the Young Avengers.

Noh-Varr is a part of Kree but from an alternate universe - Earth 2000080. He gets entangled in the Avengers mess when he, along with his crew, gets lost in the Multiverse.

The superhero also has some unique powers. He was enhanced with insect DNA and has superhuman strength, speed and reflexes.

That’s not all. One of the main reasons the post about Park Seo-joon reprising Noh-Varr has gained so much attention is because of the hero’s sexual orientation. The Young Avenger is canonically bisexual, or pansexual.

As per the lore, Noh-Varr has dated Hercules and Kate Bishop. While the latter has already been introduced in the 2021 Disney+ series, the former was much recently seen in Thor: Love and Thunder’s post credit scenes.

With two major characters already introduced in the MCU, the thought of Park Seo-joon’s Marvel Boy appearing in Captain Marvel 2 does not seem too far-fetched.

What’s more interesting is that Noh-Varr was present during the Skrull Invasion. As per the announcements in SDCC, Disney+ will be premiering Secret Invasion series, which focuses on the Skrull takeover, in early 2023.

Meanwhile, the Captain Marvel sequel is confirmed to premiere on July 28, 2023. The release dates hint that Noh-Varr might be mentioned in passing or have some introduction, before Brie Larson’s movie gives fans an in-depth look at the character.

Fans reaction to Park Seo-joon possible playing Noh-Varr

The 33-year-old Itaewon Class actor has had his fans on their feet from the moment rumors of him featuring in a Marvel movie went viral. It was officially confirmed in September last year and he publicly spoke about getting the role in March 2022.

Social media was bombarded with excited fans' reactions after the Twitter account of Marvel Updates posted that the actor would be playing Noh-Varr. A major reason for it is that the queer superhero is one of the few comic characters who was explicitly portrayed as a s*x symbol, in a good way. He placed second on the 50 Sexiest Male Characters in Comics 2013 list of ComicsAlliance.

Fans also drew comparisons with Noh-Varr’s toned physique with Park Seo-joon’s muscles (which viewers saw a glimpse of in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?)

Check out some reactions below:

There have yet to be any official details regarding Park Seo-joon’s role in Captain Marvel 2. Whether he plays Noh-Varr or any other character, people hope that it’s a worthwhile role and not token representation.

Meanwhile, the Itaewon Class actor is currently seen in Disney+’s ongoing reality show, In the SOOP: Friendcation.

