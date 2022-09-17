RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Episode 6: Drag queens’ identities revealed, contestant elimination and more

Friday night’s episode of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 was full of surprises and revelations. In episode 6, which aired on September 16, 2022, Ru Paul asked the remaining Top 5 Queens to reveal their true identities on the show, leaving everyone shocked.

Following the announcement, the Queens revealed their real names in front of a live audience. From members of the Backstreet Boys to the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Ai, renowned singers, actors, comedians, and TV personalities revealed their real names, surprising the judges.

Episode 6 of the RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 ended with an elimination, ending the dream of a drag queen to win the title of the show. The synopsis of episode 6, titled RUPAUL-A-PALOOZA!, read:

“Celebrity queens celebrate RuPaul's charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in style and song.”

All about cast reveal on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Episode 6 and more

At the end of episode 5 on September 9, Ru Paul made a shocking announcement, which changed the course of the reality show. They announced:

"All of your solo lip sync performances have reached a level of drag excellence but its time take the competition to the next level. I have made a decision. From this moment on, no more secrets.”

Further adding:

"This game is about to change forever. The time has come, each of you to reveal yourselves.”

Episode 6 started with the revelations. One by one, the Top 5 Queens, including Chakra 7, Donna Bellissima, Poppy Love, Thirsty Von Trap, and Chic-Li-Fay, revealed their secrets to their followers on the reality show.

1) Chakra 7 revealed herself as Tatyana Ali

Tatyana Ali starred in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and was well known for her role as Ashley Banks. The actress is also a singer who dropped her debut album, Kiss The Sky, in 1998.

2) Donna Bellissima revealed himself as Daniel Franzese

The Brooklyn native Daniel Franzese is best known for his character of Damian in Tina Fey's 2004 hit comedy, Mean Girls. Additionally, the comedian's show, Italian Mom Loves You, has recently made him quite popular on social media.

3) Poppy Love revealed himself as AJ McLean

Judges and viewers were surprised to see 1990s boy band Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean on stage as the drag queen. The "straight man" enjoys being on stage and calls it his "happy place." During the premiere of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2, he said:

“I’m doing this because I'm a huge advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. I’m really in touch with my masculine side and my feminine side. I’d love this opportunity to really go all in.”

4) Thirsty Von Trap revealed himself as Mark Indelicato

Mark Indelicato is best known for his role in the ABC comedy Ugly Betty. On the show, he played the role of Justin Suarez and earned a huge fan following due to his acting. Mark is now a regular on the HBO Max series, Hacks.

5) Chic-Li-Fay revealed himself as Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale is well known for his character Artie Abrams, a wheelchair-bound singer in Glee. The actor has a podcast with friend Jenna Ushkowitz called Showmance, where they talk about Fox's show and interview their former co-stars from the show.

Episode 6 ended with the elimination of Donna Bellisimo, aka Daniel Franzese, giving Top 4 Queens to the show. The remaining contestants will now compete to win season 2 of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

The next episode of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will air Friday on VH1.

