Ryan Bingham's Yellowstone character explored as singer files name change after divorce from ex-wife Anna Axster

Musician-turned-actor Ryan Bingham has legally filed to change his name from Ryan Axster Bingham to George Ryan Bingham. The Yellowstone actor has decided to drop "Axster" from his name, which is his ex-wife Anna Axster's maiden name.

Bingham and Axster filed for divorce in June 2021 and this may have been the reason why the singer-songwriter filed to legally change his name. However, as per his petition, no explanation has been provided behind the name change, except that he would "like to go back to using [his] my birth name".

Ryan Bingham has gained immense popularity due to his successful music and acting careers. He became popular following his association with the drama series Yellowstone, where he portrayed the character of Walker, a ranch hand who was a former prisoner.

Exploring Ryan Bingham's Yellowstone character 'Walker' in the wake of his legal name change

Ryan Bingham, who is looking at going back to using his birth name as his legal name, portrays a character in Yellowstone who grew up in similar circumstances as the actor himself.

Although it is unclear whether he wants to return to his roots, the actor told Vanity Fair that his childhood was what prepared him for his role as Walker. He said that he grew up in New Mexico and Texas, where his uncles rode bulls while his grandfather was a rancher.

The actor added:

"Junior rodeos were like Little League in our family."

Bingham also mentioned how he adored wearing cowboy hats as a kid and mostly tuned in to country music.

His character, Walker, is a former prisoner who came to work at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Walker took the job at the ranch to prove that he was serious about working hard and making good choices in his life.

He fell in love with Laramie (Hassie Harrison) and continued feuding with fellow ranch hand Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith.) The two have always been at loggerheads and even went to the extent of Lloyd smashing Walker's guitar and throwing a knife at his chest.

Much like his real life, Ryan Bingham's Yellowstone character is a music lover who loves singing and playing his guitar. He entertains others at the ranch and expresses his creativity through his songs.

Bingham, who has been in four seasons of Yellowstone, is also expected to make a return in the fifth season, which is scheduled to begin on November 13, 2022.

How did musician Ryan Bingham get the role of Walker in Yellowstone?

During an interview with Pop Culture, Bingham noted the interesting way in which he was offered the project. When Ryan opened up about his history with rodeo in front of the co-creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, the latter wrote a role for the musician.

Recalling the moment, Bingham said that he had met Sheridon when the latter was writing and directing a film called Wind River. Taylor had contacted Bingham to write a song for the film and although the singer was unable to come up with anything, the two kept in touch.

Bingham noted that when Yellowstone started, Taylor contacted him about writing a song or using one of his other songs.

He further added:

"And after hanging out for a while, he learned that I had a history with rodeo and the cowboy thing. And so he said, 'Heck, I got to write you into this show.' And so that's how that all started."

Ryan Bingham has a court hearing in December when a judge will decide whether the actor can go back to being named George Ryan Bingham again.

