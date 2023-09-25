S*x Education season 4: Do Otis and Maeve end up together? Explained

S*x Education season 4 is finally up on Netflix, and so Maeve and Otis are the talk of the town again. The pair had an irresistible chemistry from the very first season that kept the audience going will-they-won't-they, and season 4 was not going to be any different.

The hype around this coming-of-age pair was so high in S*x Education season 4 because, in season 3, Maeve and Otis decided to confess their feelings for each other. They decided to be in a long-distance relationship as Maeve got an opportunity to go abroad to the US for a prestigious writing course.

Although in S*x Education season 3, the chemistry between Ruby and Otis was so electrifying that Otis and Maeve's popularity took a little hit, season 4 being the final season, many were looking forward to how the OG heartthrobs, Otis and Maeve, navigate their relationship.

However, at the end of the show, they part amicably, breaking the hearts of many fans.

Otis and Maeve part ways in S*x Education season 4

No, Otis and Maeve do not end up together in S*x Education season 4. After she leaves for her course in the US they struggle to continue their long-distance relationship.

In the very first episode, intimacy issues of Otis come up, along with jealousy, a lack of communication, and a lack of trust, which makes it harder to retain their relationship in a healthy manner in S*x Education Season 4.

Among all the problems of a long-distance relationship, Maeve comes back to Moordale in S*x Education season 4 as her mother dies of an overdose, leaving her and her brother helpless.

Although Otis is there through thick and thin during this time, the couple finds it hard to connect even when they are not in a long-distance relationship anymore.

Their date night is crashed by Otis’s drunken aunt, and they get arrested by police for breaking into Moordale High School and trying to have s*x in a closed pool.

In the end, Maeve has a heart-to-heart with Jean, the mother of Otis, who makes her understand how the opportunity to pursue her dreams through the scholarship is too good of an opportunity to pass. She comes to the realization that both she and Otis want different things out of life.

While Maeve wants to get out of Moordale and pursue her dream as a writer, Otis has no intention of moving abroad. He has to help his mother, who is going through post-natal depression, and he also enjoys his life at Moordale too much to move offshore.

The couple finally gets to be intimate and have s*x in Otis’s house and they decide to part ways amicably. They tell each other “I love you” for the first time and Maeve leaves a note at the end of S*x Education season 4 for Otis as a final goodbye, which reads:

"Dear Otis,

You know I hate soppy romantic stuff, so don't get your hopes up. This isn't a love letter. When we first met, I didn't trust anyone. I'd stop myself from being hurt or let down, which is what I was used to. Then we set the clinic up together and I realized that most of the people that came to us for help really just needed connection. And maybe I wasn't so different."

The letter further reads:

"You have the rare ability to make people feel truly seen. And you did the same for me. It was this and your relentless optimism about human being that gave me the courage to start opening myself up to other people. For the first time in my life, I didn't feel alone, which allowed me to imagine something bigger for myself."

It concludes:

"And I want you to know that however much it f*cking hurts that we can't be together, I won't ever close myself off again. Meeting you cracked my heart open, and now it's forever changed. And because of that, I will carry a part of you with me wherever I go. I think what I'm trying to say is thanks for everything, d*ckhead."

It was truly an emotional rollercoaster that gave the audience the closure they needed about Maeve and Otis in S*x Education season 4.

Although S*x Education season 4 marks the end of the show, the audience hopes there will be spin-offs that portray their individual journeys.

All the episodes of S*x Education season 4 are available to watch on Netflix.