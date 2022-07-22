Sabrina Claudio racist tweet controversy explored as singer's mention on Beyoncé's upcoming album Renaissance leaves fans livid

Ahead of the release of Beyoncé's album Renaissance, the singer got involved in a controversy over a potential collaboration with singer Sabrina Claudio. On July 20, the official list of collaborators for the album was disclosed on Apple Music's listing.

The list credited Claudio, Sydney Bennett, Nick Green, and Beyoncé for the eighth track in Renaissance. Meanwhile, the Genius lyrics portal mentioned that Claudio has also received credit for writing the song's lyrics amongst the other collaborators.

BEYLEGION is COZY @BeyLegion



Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. 🪩Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. 🪩Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. https://t.co/fReWdmcGbs

25-year-old Claudio's involvement in the upcoming album by Beyoncé has left numerous netizens perplexed and upset. Once the album is released on July 29, it will be seen whether the matter affects the streaming numbers of the song.

Why are Beyoncé's fans baffled by Sabrina Claudio's involvement in the album as a co-composer?

In April 2018, Sabrina Claudio faced criticism from netizens over her past usage of racist slurs. According to Billboard, Claudio, at the time, received flak as she had used the n-word while using her former Twitter account with the username @ODamnYourUgly. As the netizens found these tweets associated with her old account, numerous individuals called her out for her controversial use of racial slurs as well as her numerous inappropriate comments about black women.

The series of offensive tweets were made around 2011 when the singer used her former account. They have since been deleted. According to BET, one such tweet read:

"It must suck to be a black girl with no b*oty."

Later in 2018, Sabrina Claudio responded to an Instagram comment and referred to someone as "a pasty white girl than a sweaty chonga."

Claudio posted an apology tweet afterwards, which reportedly did not specify the exact comments she was addressing. It read:

"I am deeply sorry for the insensitive words I've used. Some of the things you are seeing are true while others aren't…I realize my past ignorance is affecting people I care so much about, and I am so sorry. I've made mistakes, and while I cannot take them back, I will learn from them."

However, it appears that the apology has since been deleted.

Netizens react to Sabrina Claudio's involvement in Beyoncé's Renaissance album

Due to the aforementioned controversies, netizens are surprised and largely unhappy over Sabrina Claudio featuring in Beyoncé's album. Numerous tweets questioned whether the latter had done a background check on Claudio before the collaboration. Meanwhile, others simply expressed their shock.

socially inept blackie @kaybirth the creator of brown skin girls having sabrina claudio on her album is so unserious i gotta take a seat the creator of brown skin girls having sabrina claudio on her album is so unserious i gotta take a seat

lisa is an ALIEN SUPERSTAR. @lisaIiveson idgaf bout no sabrina claudio. when y’all come in here y’all say good morning Beyoncé idgaf bout no sabrina claudio. when y’all come in here y’all say good morning Beyoncé

Knick is All Up In Your Mind @knicksburberry so you mean to tell me sabrina claudio is featured on a Beyoncé album in 2022? so you mean to tell me sabrina claudio is featured on a Beyoncé album in 2022? https://t.co/Sd9HGlyuaz

REN(AA)ISSANCE @dizzydorahoe Bey got confused and accidentally listed the tinashe collab as sabrina claudio Bey got confused and accidentally listed the tinashe collab as sabrina claudio https://t.co/ukL4Cao9dC

kimberly. @problemsthots not bey collabbing with sabrina claudio. not bey collabbing with sabrina claudio. https://t.co/WqRG9vEDgZ

cai @mimixbey this is not the same person who made formation and black parade… collaborating with sabrina claudio this is not the same person who made formation and black parade… collaborating with sabrina claudio https://t.co/PdBG3ntxkT

jesse ❍ @fantasycolIsion kimberly. @problemsthots OHHHH OHHHH https://t.co/elVy67satc beyonce said that she ran a track record behind all the artist she worked with on the album but allowed sabrina claudio(has said the n word multiple times) on the album….ok twitter.com/problemsthots/… beyonce said that she ran a track record behind all the artist she worked with on the album but allowed sabrina claudio(has said the n word multiple times) on the album….ok twitter.com/problemsthots/…

for what. @noaveragebxtch idk how Sabrina Claudio passed Bey’s background check but I’m HAPPY idk how Sabrina Claudio passed Bey’s background check but I’m HAPPY https://t.co/8yZai4C82a

dior @DIORSVISION there’s no way sabrina claudio is on the album. she must’ve scrapped the song after writing it and it made its way to bey cause no way jdjsjdjdj there’s no way sabrina claudio is on the album. she must’ve scrapped the song after writing it and it made its way to bey cause no way jdjsjdjdj

Earlier this month, it was reported by multiple publications that the Run the World (Girls) singer ran background checks on potential collaborators to avoid any unfavorable controversy. Many tweets referenced that claim and called out the singer for not vetting Claudio properly.

However, Beyoncé may have implemented the potential requirement of background checks quite recently. This could mean that, at the time of recording, Beyoncé was not aware of Claudio's past controversy.

The 40-year-old singer has also collaborated with artists like Drake, Labrinth, Skrillex, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, and her husband JayZ for the upcoming album.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far