Where to buy Beyonce's Renaissance mystery box sets? Details explored

Beyonce recently stirred up the internet with the news of her latest album, Renaissance, via a subtle but effective Instagram profile change. Early on Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, Bey removed her profile picture and edited her profile bio with,

"act i RENAISSANCE 7.29"

With the announcement of the date (July 29) and the name act i Renaissance of her seventh solo album, Queen Bey added a link to her e-commerce site, which revealed a collection of four mystery box sets.

The content in the four Renaissance box sets can be seen as a T-shirt, a CD, and more. However, no designs or visual representations of the content have been revealed.

Loyal to their idol, Beyhives did not hesitate to buy the mystery box sets and clamored over the content of the boxes. The Renaissance box sets can be availed online on Beyonce's official e-commerce site for a retail price of $39.99, starting June 16, 2022.

More about Beyonce's upcoming album Renaissance and collectible merch boxes

Renaissance merch box sets (Image via Beyonce Shop)

To commemorate the launch of her Renaissance album, the Single Ladies singer dropped a four-piece merch of mystery box sets of collectibles, namely, Pose 1, Pose 2, Pose 3, and Pose 4.

Each of these four boxes contain a tee, a CD album, a mini poster, and a 28-page photo booklet. While there are no clear details as to what each Pose box contains and what is the difference between the four boxes, it could mean different campaign shots, or different songs of the album.

The box names start with Pose, following which the number of poses is given. The details of the tee given across all merch sets reads:

"Beyoncé depicted in pose (number of the box 1-4) on tee unisex fit.”

The details further state that a graphic print is featured on both the front and rear of the tee. At the end of the product description, a line states that both the t-shirt design and the artwork will be revealed at a later date, but an exact date is yet to be announced.

The Renaissance merch boxes are set to start shipping from July 29, 2022, which also marks the release of Renaissance. A customer can only buy four units, and for the t-shirts, the consumers can choose from the size range of S to 5XL.

The social media pages of TIDAL and Spotify also confirmed that Beyonce's Renaissance will be released on July 29, 2022. According to various reports, the album is going to be released in multiple parts. Part I, which is set to be released on July 29, will feature a total of 16 tracks.

Her e-commerce site has already included a page with links for "Pre-Add" and Pre-Save" for Apple Music and Spotify, respectively.

TIDAL @TIDAL Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29 https://t.co/ZenmtPQM9W

This is a follow-up to the highly-coveted 2016's album Lemonade, which also gave her beyhive hit songs such as Sorry, Formation, and Hold Up.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar in August, 2021, Queen Bey gave a small hint of the upcoming album as she stated,

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

Her small hint in the interview is now clear. She further stated in the interview that it takes her more than a year to personally select sounds and tracks for just the right kick, with one chorus stacking up around 200 harmonies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far