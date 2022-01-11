'Safe Room' cast list: Nicole Ari Parker and others in Lifetime’s thriller drama

Lifetime’s upcoming original, Safe Room, is an edge-of-the-seat thriller drama that is sure to enthrall viewers. The storyline revolves around widowed mother Lila Jackson and her 14-year-old autistic son Ian.

Ian witnesses and accidentally records intruders murdering the homeowner of the house across the street. To retrieve the crime evidence, intruders Rocco and Dominic break into Jackson’s apartment.

The mother and son, who lock themselves in a panic room, have to overcome their fears and come up with a plan to save themselves.

The official synopsis of the Lifetime movie reads:

“Lila and her autistic son Ian hide in a panic room and have to outsmart some intruders that would do anything to recover a video that Ian accidentally recorded of them breaking-in in a house and killing the homeowner.”

Meet the cast of ‘Safe Room’

1) Nicole Ari Parker

Born in Baltimore, USA, Nicole Ari Parker is a critically acclaimed actress who is best known for Remember the Titans, Boogie Nights and Blue Streak.

Some of her TV credits include The System, Soul Food, Second Time Around, The Deep End, Rosewood, Empire and Chicago P.D.

She plays Lila Jackson in Safe Room, which is helmed by her second husband Boris Kodjoe. They have two children together.

2) Nik Sanchez

Nik Sanchez is a young budding actor who has appeared in three projects so far — The Rookie, The Christmas Bond and Our Christmas Journey.

He plays Ian, an autistic 14-year-old in the upcoming Lifetime thriller drama. In real life, he is on the autism spectrum and also has ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). He started taking acting classes as a child and his debut project was the ABC series, The Rookie.

3) Drea de Matteo

Drea de Matteo is a Primetime Emmy winner who is famously known for playing Adriana La Cerva in The Sopranos. She has also worked on Joey, Desperate Housewives, The Mindy Project, Sons of Anarchy, A Million Little Things and Paradise City.

In personal life, she shares two children with ex-fiance, Shooter Jennings. Meanwhile, she will be seen playing Rocco, one of the intruders/murderers, in Safe Room.

4) Mackenzie Astin

Mackenzie Astin is known for his work in Scandal, The Magicians, You, The Facts of Life and Iron Will. He has also appeared in Lost, Homeland, Teenage Bounty Hunters and Grey’s Anatomy among his 113 credits.

In the new Lifetime thriller, he plays Dominic, the second intruder.

Besides the aforementioned cast, Safe Room also stars Boris Kodjoe as homeowner Neil Hargrove. Hargrove is also the movie’s director.

Other actors who will appear Safe Room include Monica Calhoun (Officer Armani), Jalene Mack (Paramedic) and Junie Hoang (Ann Kim).

Safe Room will premiere Saturday, January 15, at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Edited by Saman