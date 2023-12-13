Samantha Harris Reveals the Hidden Reasons for Leaving Dancing With the Stars

In a recent US Weekly interview, former Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) co-host Samantha Harris disclosed the actual reasons behind her departure from the show. This narrative that significantly differs from the one previously shared with the public.

Harris, who co-hosted the popular dance competition show from its second season through to the ninth, was a familiar face to millions of viewers. Her exit in 2010 was publicly attributed to increased responsibilities at Entertainment Tonight (ET). However, recent revelations paint a different picture, indicating that her departure was influenced by decisions made by the network executives, specifically related to the show's direction for its tenth season.

Samantha Harris opens up about her unexpected departure from DWTS

Samantha Harris's initial public statement regarding her departure from DWTS in 2010 cited a need to focus more on her role at Entertainment Tonight, where she was experiencing an increase in responsibilities. This narrative, accepted by the public and media then, suggested a voluntary and career-focused decision. However, Harris's recent statements reveal a contrasting scenario.

In an interview with US Weekly, she disclosed that her exit from DWTS was not a decision made out of her own volition but was a result of the network's desire for a significant change in the show's appearance for its tenth season. This revelation indicates a discrepancy between the public statement and the circumstances behind her departure.

The decision to alter the appearance of DWTS for its tenth season was a strategic move by the network executives. Harris was informed that the show needed something different to maintain viewer interest. This decision led to her departure, which was a departure from her initial understanding and expectation of continuing with the show.

Her exact statement was,

“The public story that I told at that time with the blessing of ABC, which was true, I was at Entertainment Tonight and they needed me more.”

Samantha Harris expressed that DWTS was her dream job and that leaving the show was a painful experience for her. The network's decision affected her professional trajectory and had a significant emotional impact, as she had developed a strong connection with the show and its audience over the years.

A significant aspect of Samantha Harris's revelations concerns the instructions she received regarding her appearance. Harris was advised to modify her appearance to reduce her tan and gain weight. This advice was purportedly given to prevent confusion among viewers, as her appearance was deemed too similar to that of the dancers.

In an interview with US Weekly, which was published on December 12, 2023, Harris revealed that an ABC executive called and told her,

“Look, we’re going into season 10 and the network executives have decided they need something to look different on the show. They need something really different to keep eyeballs watching…Unfortunately, that meant I (Harris) was the one who had to take the axe."

Samantha Harris's experience highlights the specific expectations and pressures female hosts face in terms of appearance and relatability to viewers.

Harris's personal life development was coinciding with the network's instructions – she was pregnant at the time. This personal circumstance unexpectedly aligned with the network's advice regarding weight gain. Harris's situation reflects the often challenging intersection of personal and professional life for individuals in the public eye, particularly in the entertainment industry.

Following her departure from DWTS, Samantha Harris continued her Entertainment Tonight role and pursued other broadcasting career opportunities.

Samantha Harris' experience and subsequent revelations shed light on the challenges and realities of being a television host. It prompts a broader reflection on the entertainment industry, especially regarding the treatment of hosts, the importance of transparency, and the expectations placed on them, both in terms of performance and appearance.