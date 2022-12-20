Sarah Jessica Parker x Fendi "Baguette" collection: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, is collaborating with the Italian high-end fashion label Fendi to launch an exclusive capsule collection of Baguettes. The collection will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the accessory model. The collaborative capsule collection is inspired by the iconic sequin embroidery version of the bag.

The four-piece collaborative collection celebrates the silver jubilee of the Baguette accessories. The collaborative collection was first revealed during the Baguette 25th Anniversary show on September 9, 2022. The collection made its official debut on Thursday, December 15, 2022, via select Fendi boutiques globally.

The 25th Anniversary Sarah Jessica Parker x Fendi four piece "Baguette" collection

The recently released Sarah Jessica Parker x Fendi four piece "Baguette" collection celebrates the 25th anniversary of the accessory(Image via @sarahjessicaparker / Instagram)

Thanks to the power of fashion and social media from Sarah Jessica Parker, the Italian label has tapped her to launch Baguette into a fashion lover's dream union. Sarah Jessica Parker has designed a Baguette collection inspired by a sequined makeover.

Each of the four-pieces from the collaborative collection comes in their respective hues of pink, light purple, blue, and wasabi green styled via the Tie-Dye technique.

The Tie-Dye technique is performed by hand and endows the sequins in the embroidery with multiple hues. The hues are applied only in the selected sections, which can vary from bag to bag. Each of the four pieces in the collection are unique, however, they feature slight similarities.

The baguette features four interchangeable magnetic FF buckles, which feature an outline sculpted in spheres and painted in solid colors to match the bag hues. The "FF" buckle features an outline encrusted with zircon stones pave, which also defines one of the inlines.

The collaborative pieces are complete with a marble-looking inline buckle, which is made out of stone paste and is rhinestone-lined for flair. The line was teased by the actress and label in September, however, the official pieces were unveiled by Parker via an Instagram post.

Kim Jones, the artistic director of menswear and accessories at Fendi, and the actress collaborated to design the collection. It is appropriate that the actress' association with the Italian company can be traced throughout its 25-year history.

Ángel Vázquez @4ngelVazquez @Fendi & Sarah Jessica Parker, festejan el 25 aniversario de su icónico bolso baguette con una colección cápsula diseñada por la actriz que fue decorada en tonos brillantes degradados. .@Fendi & Sarah Jessica Parker, festejan el 25 aniversario de su icónico bolso baguette con una colección cápsula diseñada por la actriz que fue decorada en tonos brillantes degradados. https://t.co/hFEjZXzEXF

Sarah Jessica Parker shared an iconic moment with Baguette on-screen while leading "Sex and the City" when it debuted back in the late 90s. Parker became synonymous with the handbag as a robber stole it and Carrie Bradshaw pleaded it wasn't a bag but a Baguette.

A similar statement is cleverly reinterpreted in print upon the current capsule's packaging. The limited-edition collaborative collection features the iconic "It's not a bag, it's a Baguette" dialog from the show, and captions are added to the insides of the packaging box.

The limited-edition collection comes accompanied by a special packaging box that features Sarah Jessica Parker's signature on the outside. The special collaboration comes after the actress previously co-created a pink sequined iteration of "And Just Like That.." makeover last year.

Parker's Baguette collection was launched in select retail stores, although the exact stores are unclear. The Sarah Jessica Parker x Fendi 4-piece "Baguette" collection was released in select physical stores of Fendi on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes